Albert Gallatin held a slight advantage in each quarter Friday night for a 49-43 Section 1-AAAA victory at Woodland Hills.
The Colonials (2-1, 4-6) led 13-12, 28-25 and 39-34 at the quarter breaks.
Albert Gallatin's Tyrese Jackson scored a game-high 18 points.
Jihaad Denard led the Wolverines (1-3, 3-8) with 13 points. Deontae Williams added 12.
Section 1-AAAAA
Albert Gallatin 13-15-11-10 -- 49
Woodland Hills 12-13-9-9 -- 43
Albert Gallatin: Tyrese Jackson 18. Woodland Hills: Jihaad Denard 13, Deontae Williams 12. Records: Albert Gallatin (2-1, 4-6), Woodland Hills (1-3, 3-8).
