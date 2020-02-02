Albert Gallatin's Shawn Loring won a championship at the Penn-Trafford Winter Warrior Classic on Saturday at Penn-Trafford High School.
The Colonial sophomore went 5-0 with four pins and one major decision to claim the title at 285 pounds.
Teammate Phil Dennis went 4-1 and placed third in the 132-pound weight class.
