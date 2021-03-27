YORK RUN — The Albert Gallatin boys track team welcomed Ringgold into Section 2-AAA play Friday afternoon with a 75-65 victory over the visiting Rams.
The meet was also the outdoor first track & field competition since the PIAA Championships over the Memorial Day weekend in 2019.
Albert Gallatin senior Tylar Frezzell was coming of a solid sophomore season, but lost his junior year because of the pandemic.
Frezzell gained some of that lost momentum back when he cleared 19-3 to win the long jump. He also finished first in the 100 (11.78) and 200 (25.10).
“I tied my best jump, and that was my best at the end of the (2019) season,” explained Frezzell. “I’m getting back in the routine. It’s technique and the right footwork.
“I’ll work on it, touch it up.”
Frezzell is looking to become the longest jumper in school history.
“To get the record I have to get 23-1½,” said Frezzell.
Frezzell’s aim, as with many, is to advance to the district finals.
“I want to qualify for the WPIALs,” closed Frezzell.
Duane Pratt (100 high hurdles), Ty Yasko (300 intermediate hurdles), Frank Grelo (shot put) Robert Shore (discus), Quentin Larkin (javelin), Gavin Havrilesko/Bruno Fabrycki (high jump), and the 400 relay also had first-place finishes for the Colonials.
The Rams, as expected, scored most of their points on the track, notably from the 400 through the 3,200.
Part of that charge on the track for Ringgold was senior Ben Daerr. Daerr won the 400, finished second in the 800, and ran a leg of the victorious 1,600 relay.
“I usually run the mile and 800, but I did the 300 intermediate hurdles mainly just for points to help the team win this one,” explained Daerr.
Daerr, like every other track athlete in the state, had the season cancelled last year before it every got underway because of the pandemic.
“I feel like a senior who missed a whole season. We had high expections after the indoor season last year,” said Daerr, adding, “You remember that. You just don’t forget that.”
Daerr was part of Ringgold’s highly-successful cross country team last fall.
“Cross country was a different story. It was one of the most fun cross country seasons I’ve had. We had an amazing season,” said Daerr.
Although Ringgold moved into a new section, most of the competition for Daerr and his distance running teammates will be familiar from last fall’s cross country season.
“I know everyone I’m going against. I know exactly who I am running against,” said Daerr.
Daerr’s glad to be back on the track, but feels he has a lot of ground to make up in what is generally a short track season.
“In all honesty, I’m real behind. We lost indoor season. I lost a whole season of training. It sets you back,” said Daerr.
Despite everything, Daerr has his sights set on a record or two.
“I want the record in the 800. It’s 1:58, 1:59. And, I’d like the record in the mile, 4:25,” said Daerr, adding, “I’m praying to break if not both, at least one.”
Ryan Pajak turned on the jets in the final 300 meters to defeat his brother Lucas in the 1,600. Lucas Pajak then fended off Ryan to win the 3,200 in 11:00.87.
Nick Whaley finished first in the 800 (2:23.53). Frank Grelo won the shot put with a throw of 35-1, and the Rams took first in the 1,600 and 3,200 relays.
