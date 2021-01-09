Nate English did his part, as usual, scoring a game-high 21 points for Albert Gallatin in its boys basketball opener on Friday night.
The Colonials need production across the board, though, if it wanted to defeat last year’s WPIAL semifinalist, Thomas Jefferson.
Coach Shea Fleenor’s team got just that and the result was a hard-fought 55-50 victory at Albert Gallatin in the Section 3-AAAAA opener for both teams.
“That was a good win,” Fleenor said. “Nate played a great game and we got really good minutes from a lot of different guys.”
Hunter Sexton also hit double figures for the Colonials (1-0, 1-0) with 12 points and Ajani Blyden contributed 10 rebounds, six blocked shots and six points, including a couple thunderous dunks.
“AJ kind of stole the show,” Fleenor said of Blyden. “When you’ve got a 6-7 kid who can jump out of the gym and can clean the glass when they miss a shot, that’s a huge advantage, and that’s what happened a couple times late. That’s not a luxury we’ve had.
“Hunter Sexton played a really solid all-around game. He scored, he made some nice passes and played well defensively. Tito Harrison had a good game. Isaiah Guesman came in and rebounded the ball very well for us. Mason Layhue made a big shot in the second half.
“Guys that we need to step up in big situations did.”
The Colonials jumped all over the Jaguars early on, scoring the game’s first nine points. Thomas Jefferson (0-1, 1-1) recovered, however, and surged to a 14-13 lead by the end of the first quarter.
The Colonials grabbed the lead back in the second quarter and held a 28-25 halftime advantage.
Fleenor made sure his players wouldn’t suffer a second-half letdown.
“I told our guys at halftime a lot of those guys in the other locker room won a state championship about a month ago in football,” Fleenor said. “They’re winners. They’re not going to give up, they’re going to keep coming, they’re going to keep fighting.
“They have so many big, strong, physical kids. I do think all the time the kids spent in the weight room over the summer and in the fall definitely helped us tonight.”
True to Fleenor’s word, the Jaguars clawed their way back to even, 39-39, by the end of the third quarter.
Albert Gallatin opened a six-point advantage in the final frame on consecutive 3-pointers by Layhue and English and maintained its lead the rest of the way.
But the game was far from over.
“You know, especially when you’re playing against a good team, a run is going to be coming and you have to try to withstand it and take control of the game back again,” Fleenor said. “I thought we did a good job of that. I think having older guys helped us not get rattled.”
Sexton made two foul shots to put AG up 51-47 but the Jaguars’ Evan Berger hit a 3-pointer with just under a minute remaining to pull the visitors within 51-50. Dylan Shea made one of two free throws for the Colonials and English then all but put the game away by sinking two foul shots to make it 54-50 with 13 seconds remaining.
“Dylan struggled a little bit tonight but he had some big moments in the game,” Fleenor said. "And Nate was clutch."
English added one more foul shot to set the final score.
While it was AG's opener, the Jaguars already had one game under their belt, a 65-59 non-section win at Belle Vernon on Dec. 11 just before Gov. Wolf shut down the season due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They had a game in and it wasn’t like it was a non-competitive game,” Fleenor said. “We hadn’t played competitively since Dec. 4 and that was a scrimmage. It’s not the same intensity. Yeah, everybody wants to play hard but there’s no pressure during a scrimmage. There’s not a winner, there’s not a loser. I worried about that a little bit.”
The Colonials proved to be up to the task.
Aidan Kelly led TJ with 14 points and Jake Pugh added 13.
Albert Gallatin did allow players’ and cheerleaders’ parents to attend the game.
“It was nice to have the cheerleaders and at least some people in the stands so there wasn’t dead silence,” Fleenor said.
The Colonials will face another strong section challenge on Tuesday when they travel to Laurel Highlands to take on the defending WPIAL Class 5A champions.
Albert Gallatin will have to alter its style of play against the Mustangs, according to Fleenor.
“I said at the beginning of the season, we can play different ways,” Fleenor said. “Come Tuesday against Laurel Highlands we’re going to have to play a different type of game than we did tonight. They’re two completely different teams.”
A win at LH would give the Colonials a huge early boost in the section race.
“Those two teams are going to be right in the thick of things for the section championship without a doubt,” Fleenor said.
“We want to be right there with both of them.”
