Albert Gallatin and California put up nearly 170 points Saturday in their Trinity Christmas Tournament game with the Colonials prevailing, 93-74.
The Colonials (3-6) grabbed the early lead, 23-20, and maintained the advantage at halftime, 47-33. The Trojans (5-4) cut into the deficit in the third quarter, 23-15, but Albert Gallatin juiced up the offense in the final eight minutes for a 31-18 advantage.
Albert Gallatin's Dylan Shea poured in a game-high 32 points. Dom Lewellen also had a strong offensive game with 28 points.
Malik Ramsey led the Trojans with 25 points. Payton Conte finished with 20 and Nate O'Savage added 15.
