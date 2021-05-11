Albert Gallatin rallied for five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to pull out an 8-5 win over visiting Trinity and keep its playoff hopes alive in Section 4-AAAAA baseball action on Monday.
Jerrett Dempsey went 3 for 3 with a double, Nick Pegg had a double and two RBIs and Caleb Matzus-Chapman also knocked in two runs for the Colonials (3-6, 3-7). Bryce Barton added a triple.
Aiden Caldwell singled twice, Brent Kurtz drove in two runs and Brandon Robaugh tripled for the Hillers (1-9, 4-11) who also got a double from Zach McClenathan.
Trinity broke a scoreless tie with four runs in the third and led 5-3 heading to the bottom of the sixth when AG made its move. Dylan Shea sparked the rally with a lead-off single and Pegg’s hard-hit grounder resulted in a two-run error as the Colonials surged ahead.
Winning pitcher John Skochelak allowed one unearned run on two hits with no walks and one strikeout in 4 1/3 innings in relief of starter Pegg.
Colin Zaken took the loss in relief of starter Robaugh who surrendered three earned runs on six hits with five walks and four strikeouts in five-plus innings.
West Mifflin 5, Ringgold 2 — West Mifflin rode a four-run fourth inning to a Section 3-AAAA win over visiting Ringgold.
Jake Walker knocked in two runs and Ryan Lang was the winning pitcher for the first-place Titans (9-1, 10-4).
Losing pitcher Gianni Cantini doubled for the Rams (3-6, 7-8). Hunter Mamie had two hits, including a double, and one RBI.
Valley 7, Mount Pleasant 1 — John Luke Bailey pitched a three-hitter as Valley knocked Mount Pleasant out of playoff contention with a Section 3-AAA win.
Bailey struck out five, walked one and helped his own cause with a double, two singles and an RBI. Cayken Quinn and Benn Aftanas both had three hits and an RBI for the Vikings (6-3, 11-5). Matteo Vergerio added a double and an RBI.
The Vikings’ (1-7, 4-7) only hits were singles by Asher O’Connor, Mike Noah and Lane Golkosky. Losing pitcher Regis Sofranko pitched a complete game with two walks and three strikeouts.
Softball
West Greene 11, Avella 1 — Kiley Meek homered, doubled and pitched a one-hitter as West Greene stayed perfect in Section 2-A with a five-inning win over visiting Avella.
Meek belted a three-run homer and London Whipkey clouted a two-run blast in a 10-run third inning for the Lady Pioneers (7-0, 11-2). Whipkey also doubled and had four RBIs.
Olivia Kiger had two hits, including a solo home run in the second, for West Greene, which also got a hit, RBI and two runs from Katie Lampe. Lexi Six and BreAnn Jackson also had RBIs.
Meek struck out nine and walked two to earn the win.
Losing pitcher Reilly Ullom had the only hit for the Lady Eagles (1-8, 1-11).
South Allegheny 6, Brownsville 4 — Claire Zelner and Kami Franks both homered for Brownsville but the Lady Falcons fell to host South Allegheny in a Section 3-AAA battle.
The Lady Gladiators (5-3, 9-4) scored three runs in the second inning but the Lady Falcons (0-9, 5-10) tied it with two runs in the third and one in the top of the fourth. South Allegheny went back in front with a run in the bottom of the inning and tacked on two more runs in the fifth for a 6-3 lead and hung on from there.
Rylie Bednar doubled and singled for Brownsville which also got two hits from losing pitcher Kendra Franks, who struck out seven and walked two.
Madison Pikula had four hits, including a double and a triple, for Bentworth which also got a single and a triple from Payton Limley.
Winning pitcher Breena Komarnisky struck out five and walked two.
Latrobe 15, Albert Gallatin 1 — Grace Revitsky had two hits, including a home run, and four RBIs as Latrobe topped host Albert Gallatin in a five-inning Section 2-AAAAA game.
Emma Blair doubled and singled twice and Hannah Brewer tripled for the Wildcats (8-1, 9-3) who also got a double from Jenna Tallman.
Winning pitcher Josie Straigis struck out six and walked none.
Morgan Hershberger tripled and singled for the Lady Colonials (0-7, 2-7) and Gianna Krofchek doubled. Shayla Reynolds was the losing pitcher.
Laurel Highlands 17, Ringgold 7 — Peyton Vitikacs had three hits, including a home run, and five RBIs as Laurel Highlands triumphed over visiting Ringgold in five innings for the Fillies’ first Section 2-AAAA win of the year.
Lexi Grimm hit a solo home run for Laurel Highlands (1-10, 2-12). Bri Hunt was the winning pitcher.
Haley Resosky had two hits and two RBIs for the Lady Rams (1-10, 2-13). Losing pitcher Dani Vecchio also drove in a pair of runs.
Laurel Highlands jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first, Ringgold tied it with four in the top of the second but the Fillies exploded for nine runs in the bottom of the second to take control.
Brentwood 18, California 5 — Bailey Herrera drove in five runs with a double and two singles as visiting Brentwood beat California in a six-inning non-section game.
Winning pitcher Kellie Bruschi also had three hits for the Lady Spartans (6-8).
Mylaina Pendo crushed a pair of solo home runs for the Lady Trojans (5-12) and Jordyn Cruse had a double and two RBIs. Kera Urick suffered the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.