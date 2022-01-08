Albert Gallatin emerged from a back-and-forth first half with a 39-28 lead and held on from there to earn a key 65-61 Section 1-AAAAA victory at Thomas Jefferson in a boys basketball battle on Friday night.
Jamire Braxton led the way for the Colonials (2-0, 5-4) with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Blake White followed with 11 points and Caleb Matzuz-Chapman chipped in with 10 points. Nick Pegg contributed 12 boards.
Albert Gallatin broke out of the game quickly and took an 11-1 lead but then went cold.
"We didn't score the remaining five minutes of the first quarter," AG coach Shea Fleenor said.
The Jaguars reeled off the final 16 points of the opening frame to grab a 17-11 advantage.
The tide soon shifted back to the Colonials.
"We came out in the second quarter and really worked hard defensively to get stops," Fleener said. "That allowed us to get into transition and get some easy looks. We also moved the ball really well."
Albert Gallatin blitzed TJ 28-11 in the second quarter to go up by 11 at halftime.
"We got six of our eight threes in the game during that quarter," Fleenor said. "Five different guys hit threes in the second quarter."
Greyson Jarrett made two 3-pointers and had eight points in the second quarter for AG and White tallied seven points in the frame.
The Jaguars (0-2, 2-8) tried to chip away at the deficit. They pulled within 49-41 by the end of the third quarter and held a 20-16 advantage in the fourth quarter but the Colonials hung on for the victory.
Ryan Lawry topped Thomas Jefferson in scoring with a game-high 26 points, including six 3-pointers, and Evan Berger added 16 points.
Albert Gallatin, which lost its entire starting lineup along with its top players off the bench to graduation, is surprisingly tied for first place with Laurel Highlands. The Colonials host the unbeaten Mustangs, who are ranked No. 1 in the WPIAL, on Tuesday night.
