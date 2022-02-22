Highlands grabbed an early lead and then took complete control in the second quarter on its way to a 76-40 win over visiting Albert Gallatin in a WPIAL Class AAAAA boys basketball first-round playoff game Monday night.
Jimmy Kunst scored a game-high 24 points, including the 1,000th of his career, as the fifth-seeded Golden Rams (17-6) advanced to Thursday’s quarterfinals where they will face fourth-seeded Penn Hills.
Bradyn Foster followed with 16 points for Highlands, which also got 11 points from Cam Reigard and 10 points from Carter Leri.
Jamire Braxton led the 12th-seeded Colonials (10-12) with 13 points and Blake White added 10 points.
“They shot the ball amazingly well tonight,” AG coach Shea Fleenor said of the Golden Rams. “They got some open looks because we broke down defensively at times. We had a tough time scoring at the rim. Their size bothered us. Also they constantly change their defenses so it’s hard to get into your offense against them.
“Highlands plays extremely hard, they hustle after balls and they really rebound well. I think they were appropriately seeded at No. 5. They’re going to be a tough out.”
The Golden Rams were up 22-14 after the first quarter then outscored Albert Gallatin 32-9 in the second to take a commanding 54-23 halftime lead.
“Our kids played hard,” said Fleenor who guided the Colonials to a surprising second-place finish in Section 1-AAAAA. “Blake White played really well in the first half and hit a couple threes. I’m proud of our season but disappointed we lost. We know we lost to a good team.”
The Colonials will bring back a big chunk of their roster next year.
“If everybody comes out again next year, we’re returning 16,” Fleenor said. “It’s exciting to know we’ve got that many guys coming back. If they’ll put in the work I think greater things are ahead for us.
“We’re not going to be able to use the excuse we’re young and inexperienced next year. They’re going to have to step up and put a lot of time in. We’ve got to do a lot of work in the weight room. We were at a disadvantage strength-wise on the court throughout the season and that came into play some tonight also.
“Hopefully, they use this loss as motivation for next year. I would like to think they don’t want to have that feeling again. We’ll find out. We were talking in the locker room about the amount of work they need to put in during the offseason.
“It’s going to depend on how bad guys want it, how much winning means to them.”
