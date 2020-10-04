University jumped out to a 31-8 lead on its way to a 46-14 victory over visiting Albert Gallatin in a non-conference football game Friday night.
The Colonials (2-1) scored in the first quarter on Tristan Robinson’s 45-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Efford with Robinson passing to Caleb Lang for the two-point conversion.
AG also scored in the fourth quarter on Quentin Larkin’s 5-yard touchdown run.
Shawn Loring led Albert Gallatin with 98 yards rushing on 19 carries. Larkin ran for 36 yards in six attempts and Efford had 20 yards on the ground on thee carries.
Robinson completed 3 of 6 passes for 51 yards. Dylan Shea and Bruno Fabrycki each had one reception.
The Colonials are back home this Friday when they host nearby rival Uniontown.
