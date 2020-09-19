Albert Gallatin picked up yet another victory on Friday night and maybe learned a lesson in the process.
The Colonials built a 20-0 lead on visiting Brooke (W. Va.) but had to survive a second-half rally before eventually vanquishing the Bruins, 28-19.
Shawn Loring had his second consecutive powerful game, rushing for 129 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries, and Dylan Shea, filling in at quarterback for the injured Tristan Robinson, ran for two scores and passed for another.
Albert Gallatin is now 2-0 in its second consecutive year of playing as an independent and is 7-3 in its last 10 games.
Even so, third-year coach Drew Dindl didn't think his squad played a full four quarters as it did in its 32-0 win over Laurel Highlands the week before.
"We got 20-0 on them and then at halftime they came out like a whole nother team," Dindl said of the Bruins (1-2). "They were fired up and we came out pretty flat. It was the tale of two halves. Luckily we had a big enough lead to put another one in the win column."
Dindl used the letdown as a teaching moment for his team.
"I told our players we took them for granted, and lesson learned, it kind of humbled us a little bit," Dindl said. "But, hey, we've got to finish games no matter what the score is.
"A win is always exciting but I think they were kind of disappointed with the way that game went. They know they almost let it slide away."
The Colonials jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first quarter after Shea broke free for a 42-yard touchdown run, then added a one-yard TD run in the second quarter with Bruno Fabrycki's two-point conversion run making it 14-0.
Shea took to the air for AG's third score, tossing a 28-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Lang to give the hosts a 20-0 halftime advantage.
"For a wide receiver to hop in there like that ... obviously our offense was a little limited with the play-calling but he did a heck of a job," Dindl said of Shea's performance.
With an off-week coming up, Robinson likely will be back in the starting lineup the following week, and almost took the field against Brooke.
"On his last long carry last week against Laurel Highlands he got clipped and sprained his ankle," Dindl said. "He gave it a go pregame. We had him try it but he wasn't where he needed to be for us to feel comfortable putting him out there."
Shea completed five of eight passes for 122 yards, including a 33-yard hook-up with Lang and a 28-yard completion to Fabrycki. Shea added six carries for 48 yards on the ground.
Brooke finally got on the board in the third quarter when Joshua Shorts completed a 23-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Scipio to make it 20-7.
The Colonials upped their lead to 28-7 when Loring bulled his way into the end zone from one yard out and Shea completed a two-point conversion pass to Fabrycki.
"Shawn has really been that X-factor for us this year," Dindl said. "Without him I don't know where we'd be. Even the opposing AD messaged me for some film and said, 'Man, what a beast 44 is.' And he is. He's a tough hard-nosed kid."
The Bruins kept coming and got fourth-quarter touchdown runs of one yard from Shorts and two yards from Roger Gabbert to pull within nine but could get no closer.
AG churned out 211 rushing yards. Fabrycki contributed 29 rushing yards and 51 receiving yards. Lang racked up 71 yards receiving.
Dindl thinks there is plenty of room for improvement despite the Colonials' 2-0 start.
"We've definitely got some stuff we need to fix," Dindl said.
