Albert Gallatin put five players in double figures and exploded for 32 points in the fourth quarter on its way to a 77-63 non-section boys basketball victory at McKeesport on Friday night.
AJ Blyden led the way for coach Shea Fleenor's Colonials (9-4) with 18 points and Dylan Shea tallied 17 points. Nate English added 13 points and was followed by Hunter Sexton (12) and Ja'Shir Kean (10).
Albert Gallatin jumped out to a 19-8 lead in the first quarter but the Tigers (6-7) pulled within 34-33 by halftime and went ahead 46-45 in the third quarter.
The Colonials out-scored the hosts 32-17 in the final frame to win going away.
Brison Kisan had a game-high 29 points for McKeesport and Robert Robinson contributed 10 points.
Connellsville 49, West Mifflin 24 -- The Falcons gradually pulled away from host West Mifflin to pick up their first win of the season in a Section 1-AAAAA contest.
Kolby Keedy and Braydon Stillwagon paced Connellsville (1-6, 1-6) with 12 points apiece. Josh Marietta added 11 points.
The Falcons led 8-5, 21-11 and 39-17 at the breaks.
Jordan Lucas-Johnson had six points for the Titans (0-5, 3-7).
California 57, Bentworth 37 -- The Trojans defeated the host Bearcats to move into sole possession of third place in Section 4-AA.
Nate O'Savage scored 12 points for California (4-2, 4-3) which led 14-3, 30-12 and 48-23 at the breaks.
Landon Urcho paced Bentworth (0-7, 1-10) with 14 points.
South Park 59, Yough 56 -- South Park rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat the host Cougars in a Section 3-AAAA game.
The Eagles (6-2, 8-2) led 19-18 after the first quarter and 30-29 at halftime before Yough (2-7, 3-10) charged into a 48-43 advantage after three.
South Park used a 16-8 edge in the final period to avoid the upset.
Zack Lemansky led the Eagles with 22 points and Aiden Rongaus tossed in 12 points.
The Cougars' Gamal Marballie, the area's leading scorer, tied for game-high honors with 22 points and Terek Crosby followed with 18 points.
Elizabeth Forward 42, Mount Pleasant 38 -- Elizabeth Forward surged ahead in the third quarter and hung on for a Section 3-AAAA win over the Vikings.
Vernon Settles scored a game-high 20 points for the second-place Warriors (8-1, 8-3) and Zach Boyd added 17 points.
The game was tied 9-9 after one quarter and 19-19 at halftime before Elizabeth Forward out-scored the hosts 15-8 in the third for a 34-27 lead.
Mount Pleasant held an 11-8 edge in the fourth but it wasn't enough.
Jonas King topped the Vikings (4-5, 6-8) in scoring with 14 points and Nathan Kubusky had 10 points.
Bishop Canevin 96, West Greene 40 -- Bishop Canevin, the WPIAL's top-ranked Class 1A team, erupted for 73 points in the first half on its way to a Section 2-A victory at West Greene.
The Crusaders (7-0, 11-3) had five double-digit scorers led by Shea Champine with 21 points. Dom Elliott had 19 points and was followed by Kai Spears (14), Jayden Gales (13) and Kevaughn Price (10).
Elliott made five 3-pointers for Bishop Canevin and Champine sank three from beyond the arc.
Chase Blake was the leading scorer for the Pioneers (1-8, 1-11) with 18 points and Colin Brady chipped in with 10 points.
Frazier 73, Avella 37 -- Owen Newcomer hit five 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 27 points as the Commodores rolled past host Avella in a non-section game.
Colton Arison tallied 11 points for Frazier (15-3), which has won nine in a row.
The Commodore led 21-13 after the first quarter, 43-21 at halftime and 63-28 after three periods.
Gabe Lis led the Eagles (6-10) with 11 points.
Charleroi 66, Southmoreland 53 -- Gavin Theys scored 19 points as Charleroi held off visiting Southmoreland in a non-section clash.
Will Wagner tossed in 18 points for the Cougars (9-5) and Ben Shields added 11 points.
Charleroi led 13-5 after one period and 31-16 at halftime but the Scotties (1-15) used a 23-17 edge in the third quarter to get within 48-39.
Kadin Keefer made four 3-pointers in scoring a game high 22 points for Southmoreland and Ronnie Collins had three treys in tallying 13 points.
West Allegheny 63, Ringgold 37 -- The Indians cruised past visiting Ringgold in a non-section game.
Scott Bilovus led the Indians (6-5) with 17 points and Nodin Tracy added 10 points.
Nicholas Peccon paced the Rams (4-8) with 13 points.
Girls basketball
Frazier 44, Carmichaels 33 -- The Lady Commodores charged to a 20-6 lead in the first quarter and maintained the advantage the rest of the way to earn a Section 2-AA win over visiting Carmichaels.
Frazier (1-6, 3-12) led 28-13 at halftime and 42-24 after three quarters.
Delaney Warnick scored a game-high 16 points to go along with seven rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot for the Lady Commodores. Kendall Shaporka had 10 points, four rebounds and one steal.
Emma Holaren was the leading scorer for the Lady Mikes (2-3, 2-6) with 12 points.
Mount Pleasant 46, Elizabeth Forward 32 -- The Lady Vikings fought back from an early deficit to beat visiting Elizabeth Forward in a Section 3-AAAA game.
The Lady Warriors (3-4, 3-5) marched out to a13-8 lead in the first quarter before Mount Pleasant (4-5, 7-6) battled back to take a 17-16 halftime advantage. The Lady Vikings then out-scored the visitors 29-16 to secure the victory.
Brooke Marklan led EF with 19 points.
Mount Pleasant's Tiffany Zelmore led all scorers with 22 points.
Jefferson-Morgan 28, Bentworth 27 -- Savannah Clark sparked the Lady Rockets' non-section victory over visiting Bentworth with a game-high 10 points.
Jefferson-Morgan led 5-2 after one period, the Lady Bearcats (1-13) went up 15-9 at halftime and held a 23-20 advantage after three.
The Lady Rockets (3-10) out-scored Bentworth 9-5 in the final frame to grab the victory.
