YORK RUN -- "Rebuilding" might not be the right work for the 2021-22 Albert Gallatin boys basketball team.
Shea Fleenor is facing a full-scale reconstruction of his lineup as he enters his 10th year as coach of the Colonials.
Gone are starters AJ Blyden, Dylan Shea, Hunter Sexton, Ja'shir Kean and 1,000-point scorer Nate English, along with key reserves Tito Harrison and Mason Layhue.
The Colonials were not only one of the area's better teams but one of the most entertaining, although, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, not nearly enough fans got to witness the show last season.
Albert Gallatin finished in second in Section 1-AAAAA to Laurel Highlands and qualified for the WPIAL playoffs for the third time in four years.
"We've never lost so many impact players before," Fleenor said. "We do have two seniors, Nick Pegg and Caleb Matzus-Chapman, who will be key players this year but Nick missed last year with a wrist injury and Caleb didn't play last year because he was concentrating on football.
"Caleb dedicated himself to the weight room all last year and in the offseason. You can see he did a really good job at that. He did play some AAU ball because he knew he wanted to come back this year so he has played some competitive games, just in a different environment.
"Nick is very unassuming, very humble but then when he gets out on the court he kind of changes his personality. The kids loved him because of his work ethic and intensity. He would've been one of our first two guys off the bench last year.
"But as far as varsity experience, he and Caleb are really no different than our sophomores right now. So we're literally at ground zero when it comes to experienced returning players."
Fleenor pointed out two sophomores who were on the varsity squad last season.
"Blake White and Jamire Braxton both dressed varsity, Jamire all season. Jamire played in some games. He's a very talented kid with a lot of potential if he'll put the time and effort in the next few years. Blake got some limited playing time last year also when Tito Harrison got hurt. His work ethic is off the charts and he's made some big strides just in the last couple weeks, working on his defense and listening and paying attention to what we're trying to teach him.
"Grayson Jarrett is our one junior with varsity experience, although also limited."
Fleenor is still sorting out who'll start where.
"At this stage I'm not even close to a starting lineup. We could have point guard by committee all season," Fleenor said. "Blake, Caleb, Mykel Belt, Kameron Pratt are all in the mix.
"Jamire is kind of the Swiss Army knife. He's going to play inside for us, guarding inside defensively a lot but playing outside offensively and we might even ask him to bring the ball up the floor sometimes. He's very good at handling the ball and finding open guys. He's also deceiving good in the post. He can do a little bit of everything."
Fleenor has had to make some alterations with this year's squad.
"We're having to change a lot of things because what we've done over the past four years suited what we had on the floor with a dominant point guard among other things. We're not that team anymore. We're going to have different capabilities. It's going to be a learning process. I'm so thankful we don't have a section game until January because we need to find out our identity.
"We need to find out who the gamers are. It's one thing to look good against your buddies and teammates in practice everyday but who's going to show up when the lights go on for real and we have our uniforms on?
"We'll have to use those early games to find out where are we best defensively and what positions can I put them in offensively to maximize their potential and their skillset. We're going to be a work in progress early on."
Fleenor sees two clear-cut favorites in the section race.
"I would say on paper, Laurel Highlands and Thomas Jefferson have to be the top two, hands down," he said. "It's a monster test for us, or for anyone really, to play Laurel Highlands this year, and next year. But I still see a path to us making the playoffs. Anything can happen."
Whatever starting lineup Fleenor does run out on the floor opening night likely won't be set in stone.
"It could be a game-to-game thing based on matchups," Fleenor explained. "When you look down the line, TJ presents different problems than most of the teams we will face because of their size and physicality. Then if we're playing Laurel Highlands they're going to come at you with a gang of ball handlers and athletes and kids who can shoot the ball. Those two games might need two different lineups."
Fleenor will be assisted by Jake Magerko and Jeff Kopas.
"It's going to be a very interesting year," Fleenor said.
