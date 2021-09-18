YORK RUN -- Drew Dindl has plenty of faith in his football team when it comes to making the big play.
The Albert Gallatin coach put that faith on full display late in the second quarter of Friday night's game against visiting Uniontown.
With the Colonials holding a 14-0 lead and facing fourth and six at their own 22-yard line, Dindl eschewed the punt and surprisingly had his team line up to go for the first down.
The result was a spectacular 78-yard touchdown run by Bruno Fabrycki that helped propel Albert Gallatin to a 34-0 victory.
The Colonials improved to 3-0 and extended their program-best winning streak to six dating back to the 2020 season.
"Who would've ever thought? Looking back four years ago that was never imaginable here," Dindl said. "We had a good crowd here tonight to see it, too. Credit to these guys for buying into everything we're doing and helping us get this thing turned around. It's awesome."
AG also got to keep the General George C. Marshall Cup that goes to the winning school whenever the two Fayette County rivals meet.
"The kids took it in the locker room and celebrated with it,' Dindl said of the trophy. "We like winning these games against our rivals."
Fabrycki was one of three AG running backs to rush for over 100 yards. He had 10 carries for 165 yards and two touchdowns, Shawn Loring churned out 125 yards also on 10 attempts and Caleb Matzus-Chapman added 108 yards with two scores on 11 runs.
Albert Gallatin is now 3-0 in its last three games against its nearest rivals, Laurel Highlands and Uniontown, by a combined score of 121-0. AG defeated both the Mustangs, 32-0, and the Red Raiders, 55-0, last year.
The Colonials and Uniontown are both currently playing as independents, having pulled out of the WPIAL -- AG after the 2018 season and the Red Raiders after last season -- with a goal of rebuilding their programs and then re-entering district play at some point in the future.
"Hats off to Drew," Uniontown first-year coach Keith Jeffries said. "They've got a nice group of kids and he's kind of set the blueprint on what to do and how to do it as an independent."
Uniontown (1-2) was coming off a 41-6 win over Carrick that snapped a 35-game losing streak. Although it lost Friday's game, the Red Raiders put up a much better fight than they did a year ago at York Run.
"The score doesn't show the competitiveness of the game tonight," Jeffries said. "I thought the overall effort by our kids was good."
Albert Gallatin scored on its first two possessions of the first quarter. Matzus-Chapman's 32-yard run finished off an 80-yard touchdown drive to start the game and Quentin Larkin's 25-yard TD pass to James Marvin, despite good coverage by Uniontown's Cameron Jackson, made it 14-0.
Uniontown's defense came up with fumble recoveries to stop the Colonials' next two drives with Devin George and Christian Perkins both pouncing on loose balls.
Albert Gallatin's defense kept the Red Raiders off the board after both turnovers as Marvin recorded a pair of sacks and Fabrycki broke up a fourth-down pass.
Late in the half, Matzus-Chapman ran for 12 yards on a third-and-18 play to set up the fourth-and-six situation. Uniontown declined an AG penalty on the play that would've made it third and long.
"We all thought they were going to punt the ball," Jeffries said.
Dindl had other plans.
"We were talking and I said if he declines this we're probably going to go for it," Dindl said. "I've got faith in my guys that we're going to get six yards when it counts."
Larkin pitched to Fabrycki who got around right end and broke free for the long touchdown.
"Obviously, that was a big play in the game," Dindl said. "That gave us a little more breathing room."
"In hindsight I should've taken the penalty," Jeffries said. "That was definitely a turning point."
Uniontown's defense did its best to try to keep it in the game and stopped AG's first drive of the second half by holding its ground on a fourth-and-two play.
The Colonials put up two more scores in the fourth quarter, with a 10-play, 72-yard drive capped by Matzus-Chapman's 2-yard touchdown run and an 82-yard march that featured a bruising, 68-yard run by the 6-foot-1, 265-pound Loring and ended with a 33-yard TD burst by Fabrycki. AG scored on the latter drive despite drawing a 15-yard penalty and losing 16 yards on a fumble.
Loring's long run saw him shedding several Uniontown tackles, bringing the home crowd to its feet.
"You see him breaking at least one run like that a game," Dindl said. "He's a bull. That's just what he does, he runs and runs and the defense just gets so sick of tackling him all night he wears them down and then makes a play like that."
Albert Gallatin rang up 414 rushing yards and 46 through the air as Larkin completed two of six passes.
Uniontown's offense was limited to 39 total yards and just three first downs, resulting in the Red Raiders' defense being on the field much longer than Jeffries would've preferred.
"The kids did fly around and we caused some turnovers, held them on downs," Jeffries said. "A couple busted plays here or there on defense cost us at least two touchdowns but I thought they hung in there pretty well.
"Offensively, we've just got to be more consistent. Credit to Coach Dindl and their coaching staff, they did a good job game-planning for our run game. We've got to execute better in the passing game, we're just not there yet as far as throwing the ball."
Townsend completed one of seven passes, to George for 13 yards, was intercepted once by Bryce Barton and sacked four times. Devon Miles had Uniontown's longest play of the night with a 25-yard run on his one attempt. Jackson had 17 yards on eight carries and had a kickoff return for a touchdown nullified by a penalty, to the dismay of the many Red Raider fans in attendance.
"I've to give it to coach Danny Morgan running the defense, he's doing a great job," Dindl said. "They shut all their guys down.
"I do think Uniontown played well. They did a pretty decent job on defense. They're getting better."
The game got heated at times as there were a combined 17 penalties with one Uniontown player being ejected.
Albert Gallatin hosts Allegany (Md.) next week on homecoming night, while the Red Raiders return home to play Ringgold.
"We just hope to get a little better each week," Jeffries said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.