Riley Comforti scored his 1,000th point Friday night to lead Southmoreland to its sixth straight win with a 58-43 Section 4-AAA victory over visiting McGuffey.
The Scotties improve to 5-3 in the section and 8-10 overall. Southmoreland trails third-place McGuffey (6-3, 13-5) by a ½-game and is now a victory or losses by Brownsville and Beth-Center from securing a playoff berth.
Comforti needed 26 points to reach the milestone and finished with a game-high 32 points. His record-breaking field goal, a 3-pointer, gave the Scotties the lead in the fourth quarter and the defense made the advantage stand.
CJ Cole paced the Highlanders with 24 points. Ethan Janovich added 11.
