The Frazier wrestling team's historic season fell short of a WPIAL title, but continues its run tonight in the preliminary round of the PIAA Class AA Team Wrestling Tournament.
The Frazier wrestling team’s historic season fell short of a WPIAL title, but continues its run tonight in the preliminary round of the PIAA Class AA Team Wrestling Tournament.
The Commodores travel to Fort LeBouef tonight at 7 p.m.for one of three state Class AA preliminary round matches.
Frazier enters the state tournament as the fourth team out of District 7 after falling to eventual champion Burgettstown, 49-24, in the semifinals and dropping a 46-27 decision to Quaker Valley in the third-place consolation final.
Rune Lawrence (189) Randy Pellick (285) Jonah Erdely (145), and Jackson Angelo (160) all won by fall for the Commodores in the loss to Quaker Valley. Ryan Celaschi won a 4-3 ultimate tiebreaker decision at 152 pounds.
Waynesburg 45, Connellsville 22; Hempfield 32, Connellsville 31 — The Raiders advanced to the Class AAA finial with a win over Connellsville in the semifinals. The Falcons then fell by one point to the Spartans in the third-place consolation match, leaving them out of the PIAA tournament.
Waynesburg got pins from Floyd Huff (107), Nate Jones (152), Rocco Welsh (189), Brody Evans (215) and Eli Makel (285), a technical fall by Ky Szewczyk (114), a major decision by Roan Tustin (172) and a forfeit win by Mac Church (145).
Connellsville’s points against the Raiders came on a pin by Evan Petrovich (127), a major decision by Jacob Layton (121), a decision by Ethan Ansell (160) and forfeit wins by Gabe Ruggieri (133) and Lonzy Vielma (139).
In the consolation loss, the Falcons got a pin by Petrovich (127), a technical fall by Ruggieri, major decisions by Layton (121) and Ansell (172) and forfeit wins by Chad Jesko (160) and Tyler Gallis (285).
Hempfield pulled out three close decisions with one-point wins by Ty King (114) and Ryan Steffey (189) and a two-point win by Ethan Lebin (139).
