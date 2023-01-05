MOUNT PLEASANT -- Frazier put together a 23-point run late in the match Wednesday night to rally for a 38-33 road victory against Mount Pleasant in Section 2-AA action.
The Commodores (5-2) remain atop the section standings with a 3-0 record. The Vikings (3-5) slip to 2-1 in the section.
"We have guys wrestling on all cylinders. All my guys wrestled hard for six minutes. Their goal was to win the section and Mount Pleasant was the team to beat," said Frazier coach Buck Watkins, adding, "We will see these guys down the road.
Back-to-back pins by Greg Shaulis (139) and Jamison Poklembo (145) gave the home team the lead at 22-15.
Jonah Erdely began the Commodores' run at 152 pounds, needing only 26 seconds to secure the pin.
The Vikings' Ty Hornick avoided getting pinned at 160 pounds, but Frazier's Ryan Celaschi scored a couple points late in the bout for a 15-0 technical fall at the buzzer for a 26-22 lead.
Jackson Angelo made it three wins in-a-row for the visitors at 171 pounds with a fall in 1:33.
Rune Lawrence, still battling back from an injury suffered in the Powerade Tournament, made quick in his 189-pound bout with a fall in 28 seconds to make the score 38-22 and clinch the victory.
"Rune is about 80 percent. He should be 100 percent by the end of the year. That's when I want him," said Watkins.
The Vikings fought to the end, though, with Charles Blanchard securing a 21-3 technical fall late in the 215-pound bout and Dylan Pitzer closing out the match with a fall in 42 seconds at 285 pounds.
Frazier flew out of the gate with Tanner Hayes (107) and Seth Hall (114) both securing pins for an early 12-0 lead. The starting weight and coin toss favored the Commodores.
"We got bonus points right off the bat," said Watkins. "(Hayes) set the tone. That was huge.
"My game plan was to start at 107. We won the toss and got evens."
Snyder wasn't so pleased with the opening weight.
"I let Buck pick. (Starting at 107) is bad for us. We had to wrestle them straight up," said Snyder. "The bouts at 106, 133 and 152 were swing matches.
Mount Pleasant's Joseph Longhi responded with a fall at 121 pounds, but Tyler Clark got three of the points back for the Commodores with a 4-2 decision at 127 pounds.
"We won all the matches I thought we'd win and lost the matches I thought we'd lose," said Snyder.
Snyder was disappointed, but not dismayed, with the result.
"It was bad timing for this match (coming after the holiday break)," said Snyder. "We have four or five first- or second-year wrestlers.
"I congratulated Charles (Blanchard) on his technical fall and he asked me 'what's that.' They're still learning."
