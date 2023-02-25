Frazier has five wrestlers still in the hunt for a WPIAL Class AA Individual Wrestling Championship title after Friday's opening day of competition at Chartiers Valley.
Rune Lawrence led the charge for the Commodores at 189 pounds as the junior looks for his third district title. Jonah Erdely (145), Jackson Angelo (145), Ryan Celaschi (152), and Tyler Clark (127) also advanced to the semifinals.
The Commodores' Tanner Hayes (107) remains alive in the consolation bracket.
Bentworth's Chris Vargo (127), Owen Ivcic (139), and Vitali Daniels (215) advanced through to the semifinals. Vargo seeks his third WPIAL title.
The Bearcats' Alex Rusilko (285), Ben Luketich (133), Brayden Taggart (160), and Max Ivcic (121) are in the consolation bracket.
Beth-Center also has three wrestlers in the semifinals with Jake Layhue (189), Tyler Berish (152), and Tyler Debnar (145) fighting through the first day of competition. Alex Medlen (107) and Mason Wright (114) stayed alive in the consolations.
Top-seeded Jamison Poklembo (133), Dylan Pitzer (215), and Sean Cain (121) advanced to the semifinals for Mount Pleasant. Gregory Shaulis (139), Joseph Longhi (127), and Kolton Turek (152) will have to work their way through the consolations.
Belle Vernon's Kole Doppelheuer remains alive in the championship flight after advancing to the 145-pound semifinals. Teammates Elijah Brown (152), Giovanni Weightman (139), and Perry Riggle (285) advanced through the second round of consolations.
Southmoreland's Tristan Ice is in the 172-pound semifinals. Gabe Kubasky (145), Mason Neiderhiser (285), and Shawn Hollis (152) stayed in the hunt for the podium in the consolations.
Elizabeth Forward's Damon Michaels advanced to the 133-pound semifinals.
Jefferson-Morgan's Chase Frameli (160) and Landon Heath (285) wrestled their way into the semifinals. Adam McAnany (189), Carson Sweeney (107), and Hudson Guesman (133) are in the consolation bracket.
Albert Gallatin's James Standish (189) and Landon Conroy (172) remain alive in the consolation round.
West Greene's Colin Whyte (215), Noah Collins (107), and Seth Burns (121) are still wrestling in the consolation round.
Gavin Roebuck is the lone Yough wrestler alive in the 215-pound consolation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.