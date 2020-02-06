Frazier blasted visiting Bentworth, 71-38, for its third win in a row in a non-section boys basketball match-up Wednesday night.
The Commodores (4-16) took a 15-8 lead in the opening quarter then surged to a 40-20 halftime advantage and cruised home from there.
Owen Newcomer topped Frazier in scoring with 19 points. Noah Oldham followed with 15 and Luke Santo had 11.
Landon Urcho led the Bearcats (1-20) with 12 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.