Frazier and Beth-Center were both seeking their first Section 4-AA victory when the teams met Tuesday night at Beth-Center.
The Commodores returned home with the victory after defeating the Bulldogs, 73-61.
Frazier (1-5, 2-13) led 24-10 after the first quarter and 38-21 at halftime. The lead grew to 56-34 after three quarters.
The Bulldogs’ picked up the pace in the fourth quarter, finishing with a 27-17 advantage.
Keyshaun Thompson led the way for the Commodores with a game-high 33 points, including four 3-pointers. Brenna Stewart finished with 23 points.
Jason Zellie paced Beth-Center (0-6, 1-14) with 25 points. Luke Amon added 13.
Chartiers-Houston 53, Carmichaels 50 — The Section 4-AA game was tied at 39-39 entering the fourth quarter and the visiting Bucs pulled out the victory with a 14-11 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Tyler Richmond led the Mikes (2-4, 8-7) with a game-high 20 points. Aydan Adamson finished with 13 points.
Avery Molek and Jake Mele both scored 16 points for Chartiers-Houston (5-1, 11-4).
Thomas Jefferson 80, Connellsville 20 — The visiting Jaguars scored all the points they needed in the first quarter for a Section 1-AAAAA road victory.
Thomas Jefferson (4-1, 8-5) led 27-5 after the first quarter and 49-11 at halftime.
Capone Mickens scored seven points for the Falcons (0-5, 0-15).
Evan Berger led Thomas Jefferson with 17 points. Noah Prosser added 13.
Trinity 58, Ringgold 19 — The visiting Hillers held the Rams to single digits in each quarter for a Section 1-AAAAA victory at Ringgold.
Dante DeRubbo scored 15 points for Trinity (2-3, 4-11). Ringgold slips to 1-4 in the section and 3-12 overall
Belle Vernon 78, Elizabeth Forward 54 — Alonzo Wade and Quinton Martin both had double-doubles, and Zion Moore poured in a game-high 32 points to lead the Leopards to a Section 3-AAAA road victory.
Wade finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for Belle Vernon (3-2, 7-6), while Martin scored 11 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out four assists.
Drew Cook led the Warriors (1-4, 5-10) with 15 points. Charlie Nigut added 13 points.
Southmoreland 90, Albert Gallatin 66 — Ty Keffer scored 32 points to lead the visiting Scotties to a Section 3-AAAA road victory.
Elijah Myers finished with 25 points and Wyatt Richter added 14 for Southmoreland (2-3, 9-5).
Albert Gallatin slips to 0-5 9 in the section and 3-11 overall.
McGuffey 70, Waynesburg Central 31 — The Highlanders pulled away in the second quarter for a 46-14 halftime lead and a Section 4-AAA home victory against the Raiders.
Grayson Wallace (14), Jantzen Durbin (12), and Chris Ealy (10) all finished in double figures for McGuffey (4-2, 10-6).
Dane Woods scored 10 points and Alex VanSickle added nine for Waynesburg (0-6, 2-13).
Washington 62, Mount Pleasant 39 — The Prexies scored 29 points in the second quarter and led 44-16 at halftime for a Section 4-AAA road victory.
Yukon Daniels scored 12 points for the Vikings (2-4, 3-12). Washington improves to 6-0 in the section and 11-2 overall.
Yough 81, Charleroi 38 — Yough returned home with a Section 4-AAA victory.
Yough improves to 4-2 in the section and 8-7 overall. Charleroi slips to 2-4 in the second and 6-9 overall.
Mapletown 58, West Greene 42 — The Maples increased their 12-point halftime lead to 22 points heading into the fourth quarter for a Section 2-A home victory.
Landan Stevenson led the way for Mapletown (2-3, 5-8) with a game-high 24 points. Jeremiah Mick added 12.
Lane Allison led the Pioneers (1-4, 2-12) with 17 points.
Geibel Catholic 66, Jefferson-Morgan 46 — The Section 2-A game was close heading into the fourth quarter when the Gators turned up the pressure for a road victory.
Geibel (4-1, 6-6) led 46-41 after three quarters and then salted away the victory with a 20-5 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Jaydis Kennedy poured in 31 points to lead the Gators. Tre White scored 14 and Jeff Johnson added 11.
Troy White scored 13 and Preston Wood added 10 for the Rockets (3-2, 6-7).
Monessen 69, California 39 — The visiting Greyhounds led 41-21 at halftime and then cruised to a Section 2-A victory at California.
Lorenzo Gardner paced Monessen (5-1, 12-1) with 16 points. Tim Kershaw finished with 14 points and Dante DeFelices added 10.
Aidan Lowden scored 10 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for the Trojans (0-5, 4-10).
Girls basketball
Waynesburg Central 50, Brownsville 25 — The Lady Raiders returned home with a Section 4-AAA win after holding the Lady Falcons to single digits in each quarter.
Brownsville (0-5, 5-10) led 8-4 after the first quarter, but Waynesburg surged to a 24-10 halftime lead.
Josie Horne led the Lady Raiders (4-1, 12-2) with a game-high 14 points. Kaley Rohanna scored 11 and Addison Blair added 10.
Meghan Velosky scored nine points for Brownsville.
Frazier 55, Bentworth 39 — The Lady Commodores led 23-12 after the first quarter on their way to a Section 4-AA home victory.
Delaney Warnick led the way for Frazier (2-4, 5-7) with a game-high 20 points. Allie Yauch finished with 13 points and Madelyn Salisbury added 10.
Grace Skerbetz paced the Lady Bearcats (2-5, 4-11) with 13 points. Amber Sallee and Ava Clark both scored nine points.
Geibel Catholic 44, Jefferson-Morgan 17 — Emma Larkin and Maia Stephenson combined for 25 points to lead the Lady Gators to a Section 2-A road win.
Larkin scored a game-high 14 points and Stephenson added 11 for Geibel (3-2, 8-7).
The Lady Gators led 19-5, 29-9 and 40-11 at the quarter breaks.
Kayla Larkin scored eight points for the Lady Rockets (0-5, 0-15).
Girls swimming
Latrobe 108, Connellsville 70 — The Lady Wildcats cruised to a non-section victory at Connellsville.
Kassidy Callahan (200 IM, 2:40.94), Ella Detwiler (100 breaststroke, 1:22.19), and the 400 freestyle relay quartet of Mackenzie Vokes, Madison McGrath, Kassidy Callahan and Madelyn Johnson (4:32.77) all finished first.
The 200 medley relay foursome of Kassidy Callahan, Detwiler, Abigail Harvey and Kyra Callahan finished second in 2:06.80. Kyra Callahan had second-place finishes in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle.
Southmoreland’s Maria Stewart finished the 100 butterfly in a WPIAL consideration time of 1:07.09. She also participated in the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:07.09.
Boys swimming
Latrobe 99, Connellsville 66 — The Wildcats carried most of the first-place finishes for a non-section victory at Connellsville.
Connellsville’s Gavin McPoyle (500 freestyle, 5:43.35), Evan Mangus (100 breaststroke, 1:20.06), and 400 freestyle relay of Kasey Stanton, McPoyle, Cory Stanton and Corbin Hoffer (4:15.77) all had first-place finishes.
The 200 medley relay squad of Aaron Michaels, Mangus, Jonathan Sapola and Braden Cross finished second in 2:04.39. Michaels (200 IM, 2:40.90) and Kasey Stanton (100 freestyle, 52.55) also finished second.
Southmoreland senior Henry Miller had WPIAL Class AA qualifying swims in the 50 freestyle (21.58) and 100 backstroke (52.75).
Hockey
Connellsville 6, Wilmington 4 — The Falcons scored the final three goals of the PIHL D2 Division game to rally for a Senior Night victory.
Connellsville (8-5-0-0-1) maintains sole possession of second place in the Blue Division with 17 points. The Falcons trail Ringgold by four points and hold a four-point edge over Carrick and five-point lead over Elizabeth Forward.
Shane Bayuk gave Wilmington (2-11-0-0-0) a 4-3 led early in the third period at 1:42.
Cam White’s power play goal, set up by Nate Allen, tied the game at 5:02. Jessed Hodge then netted the final two goals of the game, both unassisted, to give him the hat trick. He gave Connellsville the lead at 8:12 and added an insurance goal with a power play score at 15:09.
The Falcons led 3-2 in the first period on goals by Titan Beckerleg, Jesse Hodge and Dylan Brooks.
Wilmington scored the only goal of the second period.
Connellsville’s Jonathan Holland made 27 saves in the victory. Wilmington’s Grayson Miller turned aside 38 shots.
