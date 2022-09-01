Nixen Erdely shot an even-par 36 Wednesday afternoon in Frazier’s 217-243 non-section victory against visiting Brownsville at Linden Hall Golf Course.
Jay Thompson (41), Dylan Keilbach (45), Tyler Morrison (49), and Aidan Hardy (46) also counted in the final score for the Commodores (3-5).
Brownsville’s Daniel Sethman was medalist with 1-under 35. Matthew Sethman (46), Ethan Olesko (52), Ben Vojacek (53), and Omarion Grayson (57) rounded out the scoring for the visitors.
Connellsville 206, Ringgold 227 — Ethan Porreca and Cooper Gray shared medalist honors to lead the Falcons to a Section 2-AAA road victory over the Rams at Rolling Green Golf Course.
Porreca and Gray both shot 3-over 39 for Connellsville (3-1, 5-1). Ethan Rice finished with 40. Rylan Keslar and Christian Firestone both scored 44. Evan Means’ 48 was not used.
Dylan Callaway and Clay Benson shared scoring honors for Ringgold (2-3, 4-3) with 43. Eli Callaway, Nate Lawrence and Brice Kowal all shot 47.
Charleroi 229, Yough 308 — The Cougars secured a Section 8-AA home victory at Mon Valley Country Club against the visiting Cougars.
Charleroi’s Colton Palonder secured medalist honors with 6-over 42. Jake Corrin (44), Gage Patterson (45), Nico Rongus (47), and Nick Summers (51) rounded out the scoring for the home team.
Diesel Ford (59), Riley Walker (59), Grant Johnston (61), Jada Ford (63), and Sydney Scherich (63) had scoring rounds for Yough.
Waynesburg Central 197, Beth-Center 251 — The Raiders were solid throughout the lineup for a Section 3-AA road victory against the Bulldogs at Chippewa Golf Course.
Derek Turcheck was medalist for the Raiders (5-1, 6-1) with 3-over 38. Braden Benke and Mason Switalski both shot 39. Chase Phillips shot 40 and Dom Benamati closed out the scoring with 41. Joe Kirsch’s 43 did not count.
Gianna Peterson was the low golfer for Beth-Center (2-4, 2-5) with 7-over 42. Luke Amon (54), Sonya Peterson (49), Karson Keys (52), and Vince Setaro (54) also factored in the final score.
Uniontown 230, Albert Gallatin 247 — Logan Voytish fired a 3-over 39 at Uniontown Country Club in the Red Raiders’ non-section victory against the visiting Colonials.
Clay Dean (48), Wade Brugger (45), Colton Mathias (48), and Greg Fox (50) closed out the scoring for the Red Raiders (5-2). Emily Myers’ 59 did not count.
Jackson Myers was the low golfer for Albert Gallatin (1-4) with 47. Hayden Metts shot 49. Greyson Jarrett and Makayla Hammond both finished with 50. Trent Clemmer closed out the scoring with 51. Caeden Williams’ 53 was not used.
Carmichaels 211, Chartiers-Houston 292 — Liam Lohr secured medalist honors at Washington Country Club with 2-over 38 in the Mikes’ non-section victory over the Bucs.
Mason Lapana shot 39 for the Mikes (5-1). Dustin Hastings (41), Dom Colarusso (42), and Tucker Whipkey (51) closed out the scoring for the visitors. Nathan Dursa’s 56 was not used.
Brady Robaugh was the low man for Chartiers-Houston (0-7) with 54.
Girls golf
South Fayette 189, Elizabeth Forward 195 — The Lady Warriors lost a close Section 2-AAA match against the visiting Lady Lions at Butlers Golf Course.
Mya Morgan was the low golfer for Elizabeth Forward with 1-over 37. Alexa Kellen (44), Mia Sibley (53), and Rylee Brawdy (61) also counted in the final tally. Mara Timko’s 68 was not used.
South Fayette’s Marissa Malosh was medalist with even-par 36.
