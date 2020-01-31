The Frazier boys built a 15-point lead in the first quarter Friday night and then played the final three quarters even with visiting Brownsville for a 60-44 Section 4-AAA home victory.
Frazier led 25-10 after the first quarter and 41-25 at halftime. The teams played to a 19-19 second half.
Owen Newcomer led the Commodores (2-8, 2-16) with a game-high 21 points, including five 3-pointers. Luke Santo scored 15, and Josh Skotnicki had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Hunter Assad scored 11 points for the Falcons (2-8, 7-11).
Section 4-AAA
Brownsville 10-15-10-9 --44
Frazier 25-16-5-14 -- 60
Brownsville: Hunter Assad 11. Frazier: Owen Newcomer 21, Luke Santo 15, Josh Skotnicki 15. Records: Brownsville (2-8, 7-11), Frazier (2-8, 2-16).
