Zach Keefer enters his fourth season as Frazier boys basketball coach in a different section with an experienced team.
"We're senior heavy this year," said Keefer. "We have eight seniors, some who are multi-year starters. They're a confident bunch. I can tell they're excited. They're focused each practice, day in and day out. They're hopeful and they're working to have a special year."
Frazier was 4-18 overall and 2-10 in a tough Section 4-AAA last year but has dropped down into Section 4-AA for the 2020-21 season where the Commodores will contend with California, Carmichaels, Monessen, Jefferson-Morgan and Bentworth.
"This is very similar to the section we were in three years ago," Keefer said. "When we were in there, every night was a battle and every game had meaning in the section, from top to bottom, which is what you want."
Leading the charge foe the Commodores will be Luke Santo who's been in the starting lineup since his freshman year.
"It's a luxury to have a four-year starting point guard," Keefer said. "The way Luke sees the floor, I believe he's a true point guard with a pass-first mentality. The kid can score anywhere on the floor but he does a great job of getting his teammates involved. He likes setting them up to score just as much as he likes scoring himself.
"He's a tremendous leader and a great team player. The kids look up to him."
Seniors Owen Newcomer and Colton Arison will be three-year starters. Back after taking a year off from basketball is senior Kenny Fine. Senior Chase Hazelbaker, coming off a highly successful golf season, will be the Commodores' main post player.
"Chase did real well in all the offseason and in practices," Keefer said. "He's been a nice addition."
Senior Noah Oldham joins the group of Frazier's top six players. Seniors Christian Mingrino and Matthew Kordich, who also is a member of the Commodores' wrestling team, will see playing time as well.
"Luke is our point guard, Newcomer and Fine and Oldham play the wings, and Colton and Chase, if we are running something where we need two bigs, are down low," Keefer explained. "Chase is our main post player.
"We're a little more spread out offensively. Generally, Chase is our big guy, Colton's is a mix in-between guy and the other three will be guards."
Keefer is pleased with his senior group.
"All these seniors, even if they're new to the program this year, I kind of rely on them to set the tone for practice and what it is we want to do," Keefer said. "I'm proud of them. They've had kind of a crazy summer and crazy fall, they never know what's going to happen with school. Yet they come to practice like they're on a mission."
Keefer believes success breeds success.
"Our school had a really successful fall season, whether it was football or golf, and I can see a major difference that I think is going to carry over in this winter season," Keefer said.
The Commodores also have a couple underclassmen who could have an impact.
"Vying for time will be junior Dom Dorcon, who wound up eventually starting for us last year when we had some injuries," Keefer pointed out. "He worked his way into that role. He's going to play.
"Isaac Thomas is a junior who also will see some action."
Keefer will be helped out by assistant coach Jimmy Kline and volunteer assistants Justin Novak, a 1,000-point scorer for the Commodores, and Keefer's wife, Lisa Keefer.
Keefer foresees a tight battle for supremacy in Section 2-AA.
"This year seems to be no different than when we were in here before," he said. "California, year in and year out, they have athletes. Monessen, historically and traditionally, they do what they do. Carmichaels and Jefferson-Morgan have athletes.
"We don't want to think about 2A, 3A. We're happy wherever they put us. I know it's exciting to have some of those local rivalries again.
"The kids are looking forward to it."
