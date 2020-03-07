HERSHEY — Controversial would be the best adjective to describe the 160-pound final in the PIAA Class AA Championships on Saturday at the Giant Center.
Frazier’s Thayne Lawrence lost his final high school match, 11-8, to Notre Dame–Green Pond’s Andrew Cerniglia in a decision that had more questions than answers.
Elizabeth Forward’s Ryan Michaels made history by being the first state finalist in program history, but he suffered a setback at 120.
Lawrence (24-1, 120-12) had a cradle locked up for about 10 seconds in the third period, but a stalemate was called before he could get near-fall points. Lawrence appeared to have a takedown as time was winding down in the second period, but the two points weren’t awarded.
“I never had a pinning combination stopped,” Lawrence said. “I had a cradle locked up for about 10 seconds, but he stopped it dead. On that takedown, I watched the side ref tell the main ref that he thinks it’s two, but it’s the main ref’s call, and he waved it off. I was just thinking in my head that I have to move on to the next point.
“I had some bad calls, but that’s the life of wrestling. I am not going to say anything about the refs. It is over and done with. There isn’t anything I can do about it now. I am going put it behind me. I have a small rear-view windshield, and I have a big windshield ahead of me to look forward to.”
Lawrence definitely had the support of the crowd, as the calls were booed and he was cheered as he left the mat, but the record books will show that Cerniglia (46-1, 121-17) won his second straight state championship.
“That was really cool to have the crowd behind me like that and something I will never forget,” Lawrence said. “It is something to be proud of.”
Cerniglia, who will wrestle for the Naval Academy, came out strong and built up a 6-1 lead after scoring two takedowns and locking up a cradle on Lawrence for a two count.
Lawrence broke free of the pinning predicament and escaped to cut the deficit to 6-2, but Cerniglia added another takedown for an 8-2 advantage. Lawrence scored a reversal with nine seconds left in the first period to trail by four heading into the second.
Cerniglia escaped with 41 seconds left in the second for a 9-4 lead, but Lawrence scored his first takedown to cut the deficit to 9-6. A penalty call on Lawrence put Cerniglia up 10-6, who escaped for a five-point advantage heading into the final frame. Lawrence got within three on a reversal nine seconds into the third and did everything in his power to get the tying turn.
“I might have been sleeping a little bit there at first, but as the match went on, I kept my composure and kept wrestling,” Lawrence said. “It was the state championship, so I knew he was going to come out strong. I am not taking anything away from him. He is a good kid and it was one hell of a match.”
Before he heads off to Lehigh University, Lawrence will compete in the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic next weekend at the Fitzgerald Field House.
“It is something cool and I look forward to wrestling in the Classic,” Lawrence said.
Lawrence has been a trailblazer for the Commodores’ program, as he won two state titles, was a runner-up and placed third as a freshman.
“Coming from a little school, I think it is really cool to accomplish what I did,” Lawrence said. “Looking back on it, time really goes quick and it sucks that it is over, but I will now move on to something else.”
Michaels (45-3, 123-11) scored the first takedown of the bout, but a reversal and three near-fall points for Troy’s Sheldon Seymour (39-1, 141-13) doomed the EF senior in a 7-4 setback.
Seymour, who is a two-time state champion, built up a 7-2 lead after scoring a reversal with seven seconds left in the second period. Michaels cut the deficit to three with a reversal as time wound down in the third.
“He kind of threw me off position and was able to capitalize on that,” Michaels said.
Seymour, like Lawrence, is also headed to Lehigh University. Michaels will compete at Campbell University for Jefferson-Morgan graduate Cary Kolat.
“My focus will now be on becoming a national champion, and if there is anybody that can help me to reach that goal, it would be Cary,” Michaels said. “Maybe I will have the chance to wrestle him (Seymour) again in college.”
The hurt of coming up short in the finals was still fresh in Michaels’ mind, but he was honored to represent his school and community on the biggest stage in wrestling in one of the toughest states for wrestling in the country. Michaels was the first finalist in program history.
“It was definitely different to be in the Parade of Champions and have all eyes on me when I wrestled,” Michaels said. “It was pretty neat to say that I got this far, and hopefully, when I look back at this moment down the road, I can be happy. I will also use this loss as motivation when I am going through the tough workouts in college.”
Michaels will also compete in the Classic.
“I hope that I can have a good showing at the Classic and kind of redeem myself,” Michaels said.
Notre Dame-Green Pound won the team title with 114 points. Southern Columbia’s Gaige Garcia was named the tournament’s most outstanding wrestler.
