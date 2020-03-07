HERSHEY — Frazier’s Thayne Lawrence will be walking in the Parade of Champions for the third straight season, while Elizabeth Forward’s Ryan Michaels will not only be making his initial walk, but is the first Warrior wrestler to compete in the state finals after both grapplers won their semifinal bouts on Friday in the PIAA Class AA Championships at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Lawrence (24-0) shook off a subpar performance (by his standards) in the quarterfinals to dominant Perry Commodore’s Gage Musser (36-3) in the 160-pound semifinals. The senior and Lehigh University recruit recorded a takedown nine seconds into the match and had a 5-0 lead after the first period following three near-fall points with five seconds left in the frame.
Lawrence pushed his advantage to 10-1 heading into the final period, as he escaped and scored two takedowns. Lawrence closed the bout out with a takedown and two sets of three near-fall points for an 18-1 technical fall at 5:25.
“I wasn’t too happy with my performance in the quarterfinals, so I was glad to have a solid match in the semifinals,” Lawrence said. “I felt a lot better in the match this evening.”
Lawrence has won back-to-back state titles, and will look to become the 47th three-time state champion in Pennsylvania history this afternoon in the finals. He placed third as a freshman.
“It will be a little bittersweet knowing tomorrow that this is the final time I will step on the mat as a high school wrestler,” Lawrence said. “I think it is pretty cool that I will be able to go out there and have a tough match. It will be good competition, and whatever happens, I will be happy with. I came this far, I did my job, prepared as much as I can, and I am just going to go out there and put on a show. I have set high goals for myself every year so I have something to look forward to, and anything but that -- I don’t feel like it is a failure -- but I feel like I could have done better.”
Lawrence’s quest for a three-point will be no easy task, as he meets Notre Dame – Green Pond senior and Naval Academy recruit Andrew Cerniglia (46-1). Cerniglia won a state title last season at 145.
“I really haven’t thought much about wrestling him (Cerniglia),” Lawrence said. “It is really just another match for me. I am not looking over him or worried about him. I am just going out there like it is another opponent, and we are just going to go out there, put on a show and scrap.”
Lawrence’s quarterfinal match against Southern Columbia’s Gavin Garcia (27-3) wasn’t easy by any stretch of the imagination, but the Lehigh University recruit was able to overcome an early 2-0 deficit for a 4-2 victory.
Garcia scored a takedown with 1:11 remaining in the first period and Lawrence escaped to cut the deficit to 2-1 heading into the second. Garcia took bottom and Lawrence rode him for the entire frame. Lawrence escaped 11 seconds into the third to tie the bout and scored the match-winning takedown with 1:22 left. The Commodore senior rode out Garcia the remainder of the match.
High school wrestling doesn’t award riding time, but if it did, Lawrence had built up 3:22 against Garcia.
“I feel like if something goes wrong on my feet or something messes up, I can go back to my wrestling on top,” Lawrence said. “I felt like my performance was off in that match. I really don’t know why, but I just didn’t feel like I was at the top of my game.”
Michaels (45-2) didn’t score a takedown and gave up three in his semifinal bout against Notre Dame – Green Pond’s Brandan Chletsos (52-5) but the senior and Campbell University recruit scored two reversals, picked up three near-fall points with a tilt and escaped for an 8-6 decision at 120.
“Usually if I get taken down, I try to not worry about it and work for the next point,” Michaels said. “If you start to relax, that is when they are going to pour it on.”
Michaels is normally reserved following his bouts, but he flexed for the crowd and gave a fist pump as he hand was raised following the win.
“It is a pretty special moment knowing that I will be the first Elizabeth Forward wrestler to compete in the state finals, but the job isn’t done yet,” Michaels said. “I showed a little bit of emotion, but I was very happy that I won.”
Michaels meets Troy’s Sheldon Seymour (38-1) in this afternoon’s final. Seymour won a state championship last year at 106.
“I am aware of what he has done, but I will just go out there, use what has helped me succeed in the past and I hope that I can get the win,” Michaels said. “He is kind of a compact build, so I will have to be aware of that.”
Michaels also gave up the first takedown in his quarterfinal bout against Reynolds’ Cole Bayless (33-12) but came back to record the fall in 4:38.
Michaels was able to score a reversal to tie the bout with 24 seconds left in the first period, and he picked up two near-fall points using a tilt for a 4-2 lead heading into the second. Michaels escaped to start the second, scored a takedown and three near-fall points to extend his advantage to 10-2 entering the third. He picked up a takedown 32 seconds into the frame and pinned up the fall six seconds later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.