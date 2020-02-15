CANONSBURG — Elizabeth Forward’s Ryan Michaels made school history in becoming the first wrestler to win two WPIAL Championships, but Frazier’s Thayne Lawrence stole the show in winning his fourth district gold, and the outstanding wrestler award, on Saturday at Canon-McMillan High School in the Class AA Finals.
Lawrence, who is headed to Lehigh University to continue his academic and wrestling careers, put together a strong performance in a 9-0 major decision over McGuffey’s Ethan Barr (40-5, 105-31) in the finals at 160 pounds to become the 29th four-timer in WPIAL history. Lawrence, who has won two straight state championships, looks for his second regional title Friday and Saturday at Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Kovalchick Complex inside the Ed Fry Arena.
“I really didn’t think too much about being a four-time WPIAL Champion,” Lawrence said. “It is just another match. I really don’t let that stuff get into my head too much. It is nice to be able to represent my community and school. It is pretty cool to have kids, especially kids in the younger program, look up to you and ask questions. I had to deal with some injuries this year, but I feel really good. My body feels 100 percent and everything is coming together.”
Lawrence (17-0, 113-12) received a bye in the first round, pinned his quarterfinals opponent in 42 seconds and won by default in the semifinals.
“I am real satisfied with how I wrestled in the finals,” Lawrence said. “I am a little upset because I didn’t get as many turns as I wanted to, but it is just something I have to work on when I get back in the room. I feel like I controlled the whole match and I deserved it.”
Lawrence would have liked to turn Barr more, but was able to keep the Highlander grappler down using his physical style on top with claws and power halfs.
“Wrestling is kind of like legalized street fighting, so you have to be aggressive and physical,” said Lawrence when asked about his work on top. “You go out there, the objective is to win, and you do whatever you can to win.”
Michaels, who is a Campbell University recruit, earned a 15-1 major decision over Beth-Center’s Kyle McCollum at 120. He looks for his second regional title next weekend. Michaels was third in the state a year ago.
“I like to end my matches by fall, but he was kind of wiry and stayed off his back,” Michaels said. “I thought I was able to get to my shot and finish well. I was able to finish on top. We are having some team success here, so that is nice.”
Michaels (38-2, 116-10) pinned his way to the finals after receiving a bye to the round of eight. Michaels is three wins away from the school record of 119.
“I don’t really think too much about breaking the school record in wins,” Michaels said. “I just want to keep improving. My focus is on my first match Friday at the regional tournament. I just go into every match with the intention to wrestle hard, and whatever happens, happens.”
Michaels didn’t celebrate too much after defeating McCollum, as he sprinted off the mat for his post-match ritual so fast that the referee had to pull him back to make sure he raised Michaels’ hand.
“I just like to get off the mat real fast, jog a little bit, do some shuffles, skip a little, do some sprints and finish with stance and motion,” Michaels said. “I do that after every match.”
Teammate Ethan Cain advanced to the finals at 195, but was pinned by McGuffey’s Garrett Boone. Cain is headed to the regional tournament for the second time. He won his 100th career match over the weekend.
The Warriors’ Noah Hunnell (3rd at 145) qualified for regionals for the third straight season and also picked up his 100th career victory in the quarterfinals. Teammate Dylan Bruce (3rd at 126) is headed to IUP for a second time. EF’s Nick Murphy placed fourth at 285 to advance to the Southwest Regional for the first time.
Lawrence will have company at the regionals, as teammates Jacob Thomas (113) and Matthew Kordich (220) qualified for the first time. Kordich placed sixth and Thomas seventh.
Beth-Center’s Tyler Berish (3rd at 132), Todd Fisher (3rd at 138), Tyler Fisher (4th at 126), and Trevor Pettit (4th at 145) qualified for regionals. Todd Fisher and Pettit are making their second trips to regionals, and Tyler Fisher and Berish are making their first.
Bentworth’s Owen Petrisek (5th at 170) is headed to IUP for the second straight season, and teammate Noah Weston (5th at 138) advanced to the regional tournament for the first time.
Mount Pleasant’s Luke Geibig suffered a setback in the finals to South Park’s Joey Fischer for the second straight season. Fischer topped Geibig, 10-0, at 113 pounds. Geibig is in his second regional tournament in as many years. The Viking sophomore advanced to Hershey last year.
Teammate Damian George is headed to his fourth regional championship after suffering a 5-1 setback to Derry Area’s Tyler Cymmerman at 126. George will be attempting to qualify for states in his final high school season.
Mount Pleasant’s Noah Gnibus (4th at 138) and Patrick Brewer (6th at 160) will join Geibig and George at IUP next weekend. The Vikings’ Kyle Jones finished seventh at 152.
Southmoreland had four qualifiers in Bret Huffman (3rd at 195), Austin McBeth (4th at 152), Nick Yeskey (6th at 138), and Anthony Govern (6th at 182). Huffman is headed to regionals for the second time, while Govern, McBeth and Yeskey are making their first trip.
Yough’s Glenn Christner came up short in the finals at 170 pounds to Freedom Area’s Trent Schultheis, but will advance to IUP for the first time. Teammate Shane Momyer will join Christner after finishing seventh at 106.
Jefferson-Morgan’s Jonathan Wolfe qualified for the first time after finishing seventh at 220.
The top six at the regional tournament advance to the state tournament on March 5-7 at the Giant Center in Hershey.
