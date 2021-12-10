Zach Keefer led Frazier to its first boys basketball section crown since 1990 one season ago.
If the fifth-year head coach is going to have an encore even remotely close to what the team did a year ago, it will happen with what will amount to basically a new team as all five starters from last year’s team graduated.
Despite the mass exodus, Keefer said the expectations will not change.
“Our expectations will remain the same as they always are: get better every time we touch the floor and compete to the best of our abilities each night,” explained Keefer. “We want to compete for another section championship and make the playoffs, where we are looking to get that first postseason win in quite a few years.”
Three of the five starting positions have been decided with junior Logan Butcher the point guard, while a pair of seniors, Zane Whitehead and Noah Usher, will be under the hoop.
“I am looking for Logan to add leadership to his role on the floor,” Keefer said. “Zane and Noah will give us a physical presence on the floor, and are leaders on and off of it.”
The other starting positions will be filled by two of these four players, with the other two contributing off the bench: senior guards Isaac Thomas and Kaleb Higbee, junior guard Keyshaun Thompson and sophomore guard Brennen Stewart.
Thomas, Thompson, and senior forward Brayden Baccino are the top newcomers.
“Isaac and Keyshaun are returning after a year off, are very quick and are great defenders,” Keefer said. “Both will have to chip in each night on the offensive end, as well.
“This is Brayden’s first year of basketball, but we are hoping he can use his strength and athleticism to translate to success on the court.”
One player who won’t be playing is senior guard Dom Dorcon, who is out for the year following an injury during football season.
“It needs mentioned the impact of not having Dom will have on us,” Keefer said. “He had starting experience, and we will have to try and make up for his leadership and experience with multiple guys, but it will be a hard hole to fill.”
Keefer noted the keys to a successful season for the Commodores.
“We have to play team basketball on both ends of the floor,” said Keefer. “We don’t have much size and will have to fight for everything on the court.
“We preach doing the little things which give us the best chance to be successful.”
The Commodores play in Section 4-AA with Bentworth, California, Carmichaels, Jefferson-Morgan and Monessen.
“Based on last season, I have to think Carmichaels is one of the front-runners with the majority of its starting lineup returning,” Keefer said. “Monessen and California always have talent and athletes, while Jefferson Morgan and Bentworth were both young but now have a lot of experience returning.”
While last year’s class, which ended Frazier’s 31-year section title drought, is gone, Keefer said that group is set the foundation.
“Last year’s group laid the blueprint for our success,” said Keefer. “They had a full buy-in to unselfish, disciplined play and the team mentality is our goal (moving forward).”
Frazier opens against Fort Cherry in the McGuffey Tip-Off Tournament.
