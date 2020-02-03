Frazier rode a good start to a 50-46 non-section boys basketball victory at West Greene on Monday night.
The Commodores (3-16) jumped out to a 21-13 lead in the first quarter and were up 35-28 at halftime, 43-39 after three quarters and hung on from there.
Owen Newcomer and Isaac Thomas scored 10 points apiece for Frazier, which has gone 3-3 in its last six games after a 0-13 start.
Benjamin Jackson tallied a game-high 18 points for the playoff-bound Pioneers (7-11) and Greg Staggers added 11 points.
