Frazier had its first winning season since 2015 and would've qualified for the WPIAL playoffs last season had it not been for a revamped postseason format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Commodores were 4-3 overall and 4-2 in the Class 2A Century Conference, finishing behind only McGuffey and Washington.
"We took third place which normally would've put us in the playoffs but with the COVID year they only took the top two instead of the top four," Frazier third-year coach Greg Boggs said. "So we lost out because of that.
"But that gives us a lot to build off of coming into this season."
Frazier will also be getting back its quarterback, senior Brayden Boggs, who is the coach's son.
"Brayden is coming off a bad injury last year," coach Boggs explained. "He was off to a great start. He completed 74 percent of his passes and threw for 339 yards and five touchdowns in just a game and a half before going down for the rest of the season. That's a lot of offense to lose.
"He had surgery on his knee, did a lot of hard work, a lot of therapy to get back ready to play. He's looking good this year."
While such an injury might crush most teams, the Commodores rallied behind backup quarterback Dom Dorcon.
"Dom is now a senior who did a nice job of stepping in for Brayden and leading us to a winning season," coach Boggs said. "That's tough to do when you lose your starting quarterback so I give Dom and our players a lot of credit."
While the passing game looks to be in good hands with Boggs, the ground game will be led by a sophomore.
"Dom Taranto will step into the starting tailback roll," coach Boggs said. "Dom Dorcon will move into one of our halfback spots. We call our halfback positions H and Z where you're part runner, part receiver, like a slot player. Back in JV Dom was one of Brayden's leading receivers and he looks to be that again this year."
Frazier has no shortage of skill players.
"We have a senior, Zane Whitehead, that's been playing one of those halfback spots and Jeremiah Oldham will be rotating in there, too," coach Boggs said. "Isaac Thomas also, and Keyshaun Thompson is another one of those players."
Freshman wide receiver Andrew Bandish has opened some eyes and looks to get playing time.
"Andrew really stepped up over the summer and looks good," coach Boggs said. "I think he's going to play a roll somewhere for us. Any position that I put him in, he seems to read the playbook ahead of time, show up at practice and know where to line up and what to do.
"He's a kid with a great attitude and a bright future."
The Commodores have strength in the trenches also.
"Everything is based on your offensive line," Boggs said. "Last year we were doing a nice job in the weight room and then we got shut down with COVID. When the schools were allowed to start back up we had someone get COVID so we got shut down another two weeks.
"This offseason our kids got in the weight room and we had some great results over the winter. We don't have huge size but this is the best set of linemen and the strongest set of linemen that I've had here. I can put five linemen out there that can all bench over 250. I have a quarterback, two running backs and a tight end that all bench 250 also. Those aren't what you would call outstanding numbers but they're good.
"This line has been together for awhile now. Nicholas Vitale is a team captain. This is his third year starting at center. One of the strongest kids on our team, Brayden Baccino, made a move from fullback to the offensive line last year and he returns. Aaron Panepinto, this is his fourth year starting on the offensive line and this is his second year as a team captain. Nate Dale, we call him Big Nate, is another who did an awesome job in the weight room this summer. Jaedyn Marish, too, so we've got six pretty good guys up front."
Frazier will likely have more two-way players this year.
"One of the advantages of having 13 seniors last year is we had some kids who we could let concentrate on playing just one side of the ball," Boggs said. "This year we're probably going to see more players going both ways."
The defense is led by a strong, senior linebacking corps.
"The strength of our team is our linebackers," Boggs said. "I think I have the two best inside linebackers in the conference in Aaron Panepinto and Brayden Baccino. Both are returning starters, all-conference, all-country, team captains. Our outside linebackers are Dom Dorcon and Anthony Muccioli, who started two years as a defensive back but we're putting him at linebacker this year."
Boggs coaching staff includes Jake Girvin, Rob Dorcon, Mike Shannon, Jared Hartman and Ian Baccino.
Boggs is hoping for a back-to-normal season for Frazier football fans.
"Instead of our fans climbing the trees to see our games from outside the fence like last year, hopefully we can have the bleachers full this year," Boggs said.
Boggs sees the usual two teams as the ones to beat in the Century Conference.
"There's no question, you have to compete with Wash High and McGuffey to get on top," Boggs said. "Last year we took third behind those two. If we want to go higher you've got to knock off those two."
Boggs believes last year's success will lead to another winning season.
"Success helps. Winning is contagious," Boggs said. "I think it helped us this offseason where the kids worked harder because they got a taste of winning and they want that again."
