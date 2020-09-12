Kenny Fine scored a pair of touchdowns and Brayden Boggs threw four scoring passes Friday night in Frazier's 34-0 Century Conference victory over visiting Charleroi.
Fine scored on an 88-yard run in the first quarter and took an 81-yard pass from Boggs to the end zone in the third quarter.
Boggs also had an 18-yard scoring pass to Shawn Fordyce and a 26-yard touchdown to Luke Santo. Jonathan Kubitza scored on a 78-yard interception return in the fourth quarter.
Century Conference
Charleroi 0-0-0-0 -- 0
Frazier 7-14-6-7 — 34
First Quarter
F: Kenny Fine 88 run (Tristen Scott kick)
Second Quarter
F: Luke Santo 26 pass from Brayden Boggs (Tristen Scott kick)
F: Shawn Fordyce 18 pass from Brayden Boggs (Tristen Scott kick)
Third Quarter
F: Kenny Fine 81 pass from Brayden Boggs (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
F: Jonathan Kubitza 78 interception return (Tristen Scott kick)
