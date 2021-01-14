The Frazier boys scored 28 points in the fourth quarter Wednesday night to rally to a 66-45 non-section road victory at Yough.
The Cougars (0-3) led 29-28 at halftime and 42-38 after three quarters, but the Commodores finished strong to improve to 3-1 overall.
Owen Newcomer led the way for Frazier with a game-high 24 points. Luke Santo finished with 24 points, and Colton Arison scored nine points and grabbed 13 rebounds.
Jamal Marballie and Terek Crosby both finished with 16 points for Yough.
Monessen 65, Jefferson-Morgan 59 -- The Rockets' second-half rally fell short for a Section 4-AA loss to the visiting Greyhounds.
Monessen (2-0, 2-1) led 35-25 at halftime, but the home team sliced a point off the deficit in third quarter and closed with an 18-13 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Kody Kuhns scored 13 points for the Greyhounds. Kiantae Robinson added 13.
The Rockets' Tahjere Jacobs finished with a game-high 26 points. Colt Fowler added 12.
Plum 50, Elizabeth Forward 44 -- The Mustangs held a slim two-point lead at halftime and then steadily pulled away in the second half.
Connor Moss led the way for Plum (1-1) with a game-high 30 points. Ta'Rasi Means finished with 13.
Zach Boyd scored 25 points and Matt Daniels added 10 for Warriors (2-1).
Carmichaels 74, Waynesburg Central 55 -- Drake Long, Christopher Barrish and Mike Stewart combined for 60 points to lead the Mikes to their first win of the season.
Long led with a game-high 26 points. Barrish finished with 18 and Stewart added 16.
The Mikes (1-3) held 19-5, 33-22 and 52-37 leads at the quarter breaks in the non-section home game.
Chase Henkins scored 22 points for the Raiders (1-3). Dawson Fowler added 15.
Beth-Center 63, Bentworth 36 -- The Bulldogs remained unbeaten in the young season with a non-section victory over the visiting Bearcats.
Beth-Center (2-0) led 21-6 after the first quarter and 39-18 at halftime. The home team extended its lead to 53-22 after three quarters.
Easton McDaniel and Ruben Miller both scored 13 points for the Bulldogs. Colby Kuhns added 12.
Landon Urcho led the Bearcats (0-3) with a game-high 17 points.
Girls basketball
Monessen 57, Jefferson-Morgan 26 -- The Lady Greyhounds rolled to 26 points in the third quarter on their way to a Section 2-A road victory.
Monessen (2-0, 2-0) led 23-12 at halftime and entered the fourth quarter with a 49-18 advantage.
The Lady Greyhounds' Mercedes Majors scored a game-high 22 points. Hailey Johnson finished with 10.
Savannah Clark led the Lady Rockets (1-1, 1-3) with 17 points.
Sewickley Academy 52, West Greene 39 -- The Lady Pioneers fell behind early and were unable to recover for a non-section road loss.
The Lady Panthers (3-1) led 13-6, 26-16 and 37-25 at the quarter breaks.
Jersey Wise led West Greene (0-2) with 12 points.
Kamryn Lightcap (17), Bre Warner (13), and Hailey Drutarosky (10) scored double figures for the home team.
