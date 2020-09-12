Greg Boggs could see his Frazier football team evolving during the latter stages of the 2019 season, which gave him reason to believe the Commodores would be much improved this year.
If Friday night’s Century Conference opener was any indication, Boggs’ was correct.
Kenny Fine scored two long touchdowns and quarterback Brayden Boggs completed nine of 12 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns as Frazier stunned visiting Charleroi, 34-0.
The Cougars have been one of the top teams in the conference the past three years, finishing second, first and third, but they were no match for a Commodores team that was coming off a 3-7 season.
“I knew we had just about everybody coming back and I thought we were making a lot of progress by the end of last year,” said coach Boggs, whose team lost its first six games in 2019 before winning three of its last four. “We had a really good scrimmage against Brentwood. I think we came out of that with a lot of confidence.”
Fine burned the Cougars with seven rushes for 120 yards and two receptions for 89 yards, but it was his defense that Boggs wanted to discuss.
“Kenny’s a star on defense, too,” Boggs said. “He’s like a heat-seeking missile that finds wherever the ball’s at. He’s a safety who plays like a linebacker. Bob Acklin had a great game, too. Our defense overall played very aggressive and with a lot of intensity.”
Charleroi averaged 36.1 points per game a year ago and hadn’t been held scoreless since Oct. 22, 2016, in a 20-0 loss at Beth-Center.
Frazier’s defense put up points as well with Jonathan Kubitza’s 78-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter wrapping up the game’s scoring.
The Commodores also got defensive fumble recoveries from Fine and Aaron Panepinto.
Fine put up the only points the Commodores would need with an 88-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Tristen Scott, who converted four of five extra-point kicks, split the uprights to make it 7-0.
Boggs tossed touchdown passes of 26 yards to Luke Santo and 18 yards to Shawn Fordyce in the second quarter as the Commodores took a 21-0 halftime lead.
Any hopes of a Cougars comeback were dashed in the third quarter when Brayden Boggs audibled and flicked a quick pass to Fine who turned it into an 81-yard touchdown reception and a 27-0 advantage.
“Kenny is Kenny,” coach Boggs said. “He’s as advertised. But the big thing today was other players stepping up also.
“Brayden had three touchdown passes. Luke Santo (three receptions for 83 yards) had a big day, and so did Shawn Fordyce (two receptions for 19 yards). Christian Mingrino (eight carries for 57 yards) was running real hard.”
Boggs also commended his offensive line.
“It all starts out front, with our offensive line doing a lot better job for us this year,” he said. “That helped our running game and they gave Brayden time to throw.”
Nikko Pellegrini was a bright spot for Charleroi with 24 carries for 136 yards.
The night belonged to the Commodores, however, who allowed some parents to attend while numerous fans gathered to watch the action from outside the fence.
“You could hear a nice roar from out there every time we made a big play,” coach Boggs said with a laugh. “Our students found a way to support us and we appreciated that.”
Frazier hosts Ligonier Valley in a non-conference game next Friday. The Rams, who are a new member to the WPIAL in football, were 12-1 a year ago in the Heritage Conference.
“That will be a good test for us,” Boggs said. “But I think our kids are in a real good place right now. It was a complete game by our team against Charleroi. We’re playing really good football.”
