Frazier was too much for Bentworth on Wednesday in a 71-38 non-section victory at Henry DiVirgilio Field House.
The Commodores (2-8, 4-16) had a 15-8 lead after the first quarter, and increased their advantage at halftime to 40-20. Frazier had a 17-9 edge in the third, and outscored the visitors, 14-9, in the fourth.
The Commodores’ Owen Newcomer had a game-high 19 points, and teammate Noah Oldham scored 15. Luke Santo put in 11 for the home team.
Landen Urcho scored 12 points for the Bearcats (0-11, 1-20).
