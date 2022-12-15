Frazier won the first two bouts and the last three Wednesday night for a 49-24 Section 2-AA victory against visiting Southmoreland.
Tyler Clark opened the match at 127 pounds with a fall in 54 seconds. The lead grew to 9-0 with Adam Kortina's 12-1 major decision at 133 pounds.
The Scotties shaved the deficit to 9-6 after Kashton Bish's fall in 3:02 at 139 pounds.
Frazier (1-0, 3-2) won four of the next five bouts to pull away from Southmoreland. Jonah Erdely (145), Ryan Celaschi (160), Jackson Angelo (172), and Rune Lawrence (189) all won by fall.
Shawn Hollis scored the only points for Southmoreland (1-1, 4-3) with a fall in 48 seconds at 152 pounds.
Aidan Mains (215) and Mason Neiderhiser (285) had back-to-back falls for the Scotties.
Frazier's Tanner Hayes won by forfeit at 107 pounds, and Seth Haller (114) and Lincoln Dye (121) had pins for Frazier to close out the match.
Bentworth 45, West Greene 27 -- The Bearcats secured a Section 1-AA victory against the visiting Pioneers.
Bentworth's Maxx Weishner (160), Max Ivcic (121), Chris Vargo (127), and Ben Luketich (133) all won by fall. Brayden Tagger secured a 10-7 decision at 172 pounds. Vitali Daniels (215), Brian Mathews (114), and Owen Ivcic (139) received forfeits.
Parker Smith (152) and Johnny Lampe (189) won by fall for West Greene. Colin Whyte won a 4-2 decision at 285 pounds. Noah Collins (107) and Levi Yeater (145) won by forfeit.
Mount Pleasant 54, Elizabeth Forward 19 -- The Vikings returned home from Elizabeth Forward with a convincing Section 2-AA victory.
Mount Pleasant (2-0, 3-4) won the first six bouts to open a 36-0 lead. Dylan Pitzer (215), Cael Ulery (107), and William Shipley (114) won by forfeits. Jacob Proctor-Kraus (285), Joseph Longhi (121), and Sean Cain (127) received forfeits.
The Warriors' Emanuel Gardner stopped the run with a 12-4 major decision at 133 pounds. Damon Michaels followed with a 3-1 decision at 139 pounds.
The Vikings came back with consecutive pins from Jamison Poklembo (145), Kolton Kurek (152), and Ty Hornick (16).
Caiden Brock (172) and Richard Prokop (189) closed the match for Elizabeth Forward with falls.
Boys basketball
Charleroi 74, California 68 -- The visiting Cougars trailed 47-40 at halftime, but rallied in the third quarter for the lead on their way to a non-section road victory.
Charleroi (2-2) outscored the Trojans (1-2) in the third quarter, 21-10. The Cougars closed with a 13-11 fourth quarter.
Vinny Manzella scored a game-high 24 points for California, including six 3-pointers. Aidan Lowden had a double-double with 12 points and 20 rebounds. Dom Martini finished with 10 points. Caden Powell contributed eight points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Noah Neil added eight points and 11 rebounds.
Charleroi's Ben Shields had a double-double with 21 points and 17 rebounds. Jaxson Keranko hit five 3-pointers to finish with 17 points. Bryce Large scored 15 points and Brock Henderson added nine.
