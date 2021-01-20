Frazier built a 16-point lead heading into the fourth quarter and then fended off a late rally by Monessen for a 68-57 road victory in Section 4-AA boys basketball action Tuesday night.
"We knew that would be a tough place to play with all the tradition and games they've won there, even without any spectators," Commodores coach Zach Keefer said. "Any time you go on the road and get a section victory it's big, especially against a team like Monessen."
The Commodores improve to 3-0 in the section and 4-1 overall. Monessen goes to 3-1 in the section and 4-2 overall.
Frazier lead 19-11 after the first quarter and maintained the eight-point lead at halftime. The visitors extended the advantage to 54-38 after the three quarters.
"We built a lead and did enough towards the end to stave them off," Keefer said. "We were in the double bonus and I would've liked to see us make a few more free throws. We're not satisfied. We know we've got things to work on.
"But I was proud of the their effort. We had a couple kids step up and play a few more minutes than they were used to."
Colton Arison finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds for Frazier and Luke Santo led his team with 18 points. Owen Newcomer (16) and Kenny Fine (13) also scored in double figures for Frazier.
"We've been very balanced," Keefer said. "We have a senior heavy group that's very unselfish. Our kids believe any given night anyone can step up and score. That's been one of the keys to our success thus far, as well as great defense and rebounding.
"Our kids are also willing to do those little things that are important to winning, like being fundamentally sound and out-hustling and out-working teams."
Kody Kuhns led Monessen with a game-high 24 points. Chas Mrlack added 17.
It was Frazier's fourth win in a row after a season-opening, one-point loss at Fort Cherry in December before the shutdown.
"With that pause in the action, that one stung a good bit," Keefer said. "You hate to say a loss is good for you but I think in many ways that game motivated us. We were able to learn from that, to be more intense and just try to be crisper in our execution."
Belle Vernon 59, Elizabeth Forward 47 -- Devin Whitlock had a solid, all-around performance to lead the Leopards to a Section 3-AAAA victory over the visiting Warrors.
Whitlock finished with a game-high 21 points, seven rebounds, six steals and three assists for Belle Vernon (2-0, 2-1).
Belle Vernon steadily pulled away in the game, leading 13-11, 31-23 and 47-35 at the quarter breaks.
Daniel Gordon also had a nice effort for the Leopards with 19 points, eight rebounds, six steals and three assists. Jack Haney added 12 points.
Zach Boyd led the way for Elizabeth Forward (3-1, 3-2) with 15 points. Veron Settles scored 14 and Mekhi Daniels finished with 12.
Waynesburg Central 50, Brownsville 41 -- The Raiders finished strong for a Section 4-AAA road victory over the Falcons.
Waynesburg Central (1-1, 2-3) held a slim 29-28 lead entering the fourth quarter, and then outscored Brownsville in the final eight minutes, 21-13, to secure the section win.
Chase Henkins paced the Raiders with 18 points. Dawson Fowler finished with 14.
Ayden Teeter led the Falcons (0-1, 1-1) with a game-high 22 points.
Charleroi 57, Beth-Center 51 -- The Cougars made 13-of-17 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter to rally for a Section 4-AAA road victory at Beth-Center.
The Bulldogs (0-2, 2-2) led 13-9 after the first quarter, but Charleroi rallied to tie the game at halftime, 21-21. Beth-Center regained the lead in the third quarter, 36-34.
The Cougars (2-1, 3-3) outscored the host squad in the final eight minutes, 23-15, for the win.
Charleroi's Will Wagner and Zach Usher shared game-scoring honors with 20 points apiece.
Cameron Palmer and Colby Kuhns both scored 12 points for Beth-Center.
Carmichaels 74, Jefferson-Morgan 64 -- The Mikes outscored the Rockets in the first and fourth quarters, 43-25, for a Section 4-AA road victory.
Jefferson-Morgan (1-3, 1-4) held a 39-31 advantage in the middle two quarters.
Mike Stewart and Drake Long shared scoring honors for the Mikes (1-2, 2-2) with 24 points apiece. Christopher Barrish added 13.
Jefferson-Morgan's Colt Fowler scored a game-high 28 points. Josh Wise finished with 12 and Tahjere Jacobs added 10.
Girls basketball
Thomas Jefferson 51, Albert Gallatin 49 -- Bryn Bezjak's 3-pointer with four seconds left in the game came up short as the Lady Jaguars managed to hold on for a Section 3-AAAAA victory over the visiting Lady Colonials.
Trailing by two points, Bezjak took the inbounds pass in the backcourt and dribbled into the offensive zone, but her game-winning attempt wouldn't fall.
Albert Gallatin (2-2, 4-2) led 19-8 after the first quarter, but Thomas Jefferson rallied for a 27-24 halftime lead. The Lady Colonials cut the deficit to two points at the end of the third quarter, 36-34. The teams both scored 15 points in the fourth quarter.
Bezjak led Albert Gallatin with 14 points. Courtlyn Turner finished with 12 and Olivia Miller added 10.
Graci Fairman scored a game-high 17 points for the Lady Jaguars (2-0, 4-2). Maddy Trainer finished with 12.
West Greene 67, Waynesburg Central 53 -- The Lady Pioneers pulled away with 21 points in the second quarter for a non-section road victory over the Lady Raiders.
West Greene (3-2) led 17-9 after the first quarter and extended the advantage to 38-20 at halftime. Waynesburg (3-2) cut into its deficit with a 15-11 third quarter, and both teams scored 18 in the fourth quarter.
Jersey Wise hit four 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 24 points for West Greene. Anna Durbin had 19 and Brooke Barner finished with 12.
Kaley Rohanna made three 3-pointers to score 20 points for Waynesburg. Clara Paige Miller finished with 19 and Nina Sarra added 12.
West Mifflin 36, Southmoreland 35 -- The Lady Scots' fourth quarter rally fell one point short in a Section 3-AAAA road loss to the Lady Titans.
West Mifflin (2-0, 2-1) led 21-16 at halftime and 29-23 after three quarters. Southmoreland (3-1, 4-2) outscored the home team in the fourth quarter, 12-7.
Maddie Moore led the Lady Scots with 13 points. Gracie Spadaro added 12.
Shelby Genes scored a game-high 17 points for West Mifflin.
Hockey
Ringgold 4, Neshannock 3, OT -- Ethan Saylor scored the game-winner 14:35 into the overtime period to lift the Rams to a PIHL Class B Division road victory over the Lancers.
Ringgold remains undefeated, improving to 10-0-0-0, to remain atop the South Division standings with 20 points. Neshannock goes to 5-2-0-2 with the overtime loss.
Hunter Bergman and Nicholas Nagy assisted on the game-winning goal.
The Rams' Kenneth Cadwallader, assisted by Zachary Kalinowski, forced overtime with a power play goal with 1:02 remaining in the game.
The lead changed hands earlier in the period when Davey Cochenour scored a power play goal, the Lancers' third of the game, 12:28 into the period.
Ringgold tied the game just 1:13 into the third period on Saylor's power play goal.
The Rams took an early lead on Nagy's goal 2:13 into the game, but Neshannock responded with power play goals frrom Tommy Malvar and Cochenour.
Play was chippy throughout the game with 12 minutes of penalties on six calls against Ringgold and the Lancers whistled for 42 penalty minutes on 13 calls.
The Rams' Jerry Mease made 11 saves to preserve the victory. Neshannock's Riley Mastowski turned aside 43 shots.
Boys swimming
Belle Vernon 67, Greensburg Salem 44 -- The Leopards had a solid effort throughout the lineup for a Section 5-AA victory over the Golden Lions.
Nick Reda (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke) and Ian Shahan (500 freestyle, 200 IM) both won two individual events for Belle Vernon (2-0, 2-0), with Shahan hitting the WPIAL qualifying standard in the 500 freestyle.
Cody Danto (50 freestyle), Luke Miller (100 freestyle), and Sam West (100 breaststroke) all won one race for the Leopards.
Miller, Nick Staller, Reda and West touched the wall first in the 200 freestyle relay, and Danto, Staller, Reda and Shahan combined to win the 400 freestyle relay.
Girls swimming
Greensburg Salem 89, Belle Vernon 48 -- The Lady Leopards had a tough time with the visiting Lady Lions for a Section 5-AA home loss.
Delaney Patterson had a pair of first-place finishes, winning the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Marlee Davis (100 freestyle) and Marty Maley (500 freestyle) also had individual wins.
Davis, Maya Engstrom, Maley and Patterson won the 200 freestyle relay for Belle Vernon (1-1, 0-1-1).
Women's basketball
Point Park 76, Bryant & Stratton-Buffalo 54 -- Michelle Burns paced the Pioneers with 24 points, nine rebounds and seven assists to avenge an earlier season road loss to the Bobcats.
Point Park improves to 2-2 overall. Bryant & Stratton-Buffalo goes to 4-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.