Mary Kate Lape scored three goals as Connellsville kept its grip on first place with a 5-0 Section 2-AAA victory over visiting Ringgold in girls soccer action Tuesday night.
The Lady Falcons improve to 4-0 overall and in section play.
The Lady Rams fall to 2-3 and 2-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.