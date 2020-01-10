The Connellsville boys and girls swimmers had a tough night at Latrobe, returning home Thursday with a pair of Section 1-AAA losses to the Wildcats.
The Latrobe boys won 97-73, while the Lady Wildcats pulled out a 95-86 victory.
The Lady Falcons' Gracey Fiesta had a part in four first-place finishes. Fiesta, Madison McCombie, Molly Maloy and Rachel DiRoma won the 200 medley relay in 2:10.56, and Fiesta, Elizabeth Jackson, DiRoma and Maloy finished first in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 4:16.53.
Fiesta touched the wall first in the 200 IM (2:23.61) and 100 backstroke (1:08.55). McCombie also had a first-place finish, winning the 100 breastroke in 1:23.19.
The Falcons' Ian Palaisa won the diving with 203.55 points. Adam Barczyk (100 backstroke, 1:03.49) and James Staggers (100 breaststroke, 1:28.81) had individual first-place finishes. Jamison McPoyle, Michael Gebe, Trevor Anderson and Adam Barczyk won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:51.49.
