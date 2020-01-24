The Connellsville swimming team had a rough road trip Thursday night with both the boys and girls falling to Norwin.
The Lady Knights defeated the Connellsville girls, 92-70, while the Norwin boys downed the visiting Falcons, 83-69.
The 400 freestyle relay of Gracey Fiesta, Rachel DiRoma, Aleesha Shipley and Molly Maloy finished first in 4:32.96. Fiesta (100 butterfly, 1:04.15), DiRoma (100 backstroke, 1:14.55), and Madison McCombie (1:21.84) all had first-place finishes for the Lady Falcons.
Michael Gebe sprinted to first place in the 50 freestyle in a time of 24.25 seconds. Trevor Anderson won the 100 freestyle in 54.97 seconds, Noah Basinger finished first in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:21.87, and Jamison McPoyle touched the wall first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:28.20. Adam Barczyk, McPoyle, Gebe and Anderson won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:48.01.
