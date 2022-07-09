HOPWOOD -- Untimely miscues plagued Connellsville and Smithfield-Fairchance throughout the Fayette County American Legion Baseball League regular season.
Unfortunately for Smithfield-Fairchance, one last miscue allowed Connellsville to score the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 4-3 victory in the play-in game at Hutchinson Field.
Connellsville (6-9) advances to play top-seeded Uniontown in the semifinals of the league tournament Saturday afternoon.
"We'll take it any way we can at this point of the season," said Connellsville's first-year manager Shawn Musgrove.
"A lot of bad things have happened this season where we only have one bad inning," said Smithfield-Fairchance's Bill Simpson, also in his first year.
Nick Pegg came on in relief of starter Nate McCusker in the bottom of the seventh inning after McCusker had reached the pitch limit.
Chase Burd worked a walk to start the inning. Luke Puskar came in to pinch run. Puskar moved to second on Ethan Shultz's sacrifice bunt and third on a wild pitch.
Aiden Newmyer popped out for the second out of the inning.
Logan Thomas hit a ground ball that appeared to change direction in the infield dirt. The ball was not fielded cleanly and Thomas hustled to first as Puskar raced home with the winning run.
Smithfield-Fairchance (2-11) tied the game with two runs in the top of the seventh inning.
McCusker's ground ball to deep shortstop became an infield single to start the inning against winning pitcher Matt Miller. Nick Pegg followed with a double to short right-center field.
Miller buckled down, inducing fly ball outs from Wesley Over and Bryce Barton.
Caleb Matzus-Chapman delivered a sharp single to left field that brought McCusker and Pegg home to tie the game at 3-3.
Smithfield-Fairchance scored first when McCusker opened the inning with a single and advanced to second on Pegg's single.
Over bunted the runners ahead a base. An errant pickoff throw to second base allowed McCusker to score the game's first run.
McCusker retired the first seven Connellsville batters he faced until Aiden Newmyer broke the string with a one-out walk.
Newmyer moved to second on a passed ball and Logan Thomas followed with a walk. Evan Means struck out.
Left-handed lead-off hitter Jerry Gales flaired a soft line drive over the glove of first baseman Dylan Shea that landed on the foul line where the outfield grass met the infield for a run-scoring single.
The Smithfield-Fairchance faithful disputed Gales' hit landed in fair territory.
Gales broke for second for stolen base. The throw skipped behind the base, allowing Thomas to score with the second run and Gales to move to third base.
Connellsville loaded the bases against McCusker in the bottom of the fifth inning, but only scored one run.
Chase Burd and Shultz were safe on back-to-back infield errors to start the inning. Newmyer's single loaded the bases with no outs.
McCusker was poised to exit the inning without harm after a strikeout and short fly out to left field, but Gales came through again with the timely run-scoring single.
Musgrove didn't think the game was in the bag with a two-run lead entering the top of the seventh inning.
"Not with the season we've had. Until it's over, we don't relax," said Musgrove. "Smithfield-Fairchance battled back."
McCusker had a solid six-inning outing. He allowed three unearned runs on three hits, struck out five and walked two.
"He pitched a good game," Musgrove said of McCusker.
"Nate really pitched well. He was mixing his pitches up well," praised Simpson.
Miller allowed eight hits, walked only one and struck out seven. He stranded eight runners and was the beneficiary of solid play in the outfield with his teammates running down several well-hit fly balls.
"Our outfielders made some great plays. The outfield saved our butts," praised Musgrove. "(Matt) is a young guy, too. He has a ton of potential."
Connellsville was missing a couple players that normally start, but Musgrove wasn't about to use that as any excuse.
"Luke Puskar is a double roster player (with the junior Legion team), and he scored the winning run. We have a couple starters out of town, but it is what it is," said Musgrove. "It's been like that all season. Whoever comes here tomorrow, we'll play.
"We're going to try to win the ball game."
