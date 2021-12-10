Connellsville head basketball coach Shawna Little hopes there will not be another Covid outbreak, which shortened the Lady Falcons' season and cost them a shot at a winning record and a playoff spot.
"We won the section games I thought we should win," said Little. "However, we were limited to about 14 games because of the virus, which left us at 6-6 in Section 3 and 6-8 overall, because the virus took away some non-section games I felt we had a chance to win."
Little has reason to be upbeat about the upcoming season, losing only one senior and returning four starters. Two of the returning starters, senior Madison Kinneer and junior Hillary Claycomb, were honorable mention All-Section performers, as well as All-County.
Seniors Neveah Hamborsky, an all-county selection and Mallory Orndorff also return.
"Madison will be my point guard. Mallory will be my No. 2 and has worked very hard to improve her offense," said Little. "Hambosky and Claycomb will give us some strength on the boards. Claycomb has the ability to put up 20 points on any night."
Little will lean heavily on her core players because the Lady Falcons will see a drop-off in varsity experience when they go to the bench.
"We become extremely young when I have to substitute because we have nine freshmen on the roster," Little said. "Chances are we are going to start a freshman and have freshmen on the floor at all times during the game."
Little has been grooming the freshmen for the last couple of years and feels she has a very athletic group of underclassmen. However, Little pointed out varsity basketball is a little different and there will be a lot of on-the-job training during the season.
"Some of my younger kids are going to have to make an immediate impact, but having four returning starters will help make that transition a little easier," said Little.
"We haven't had many freshmen make an immediate impact on the team. It's been a long time. Those that can come in an make the adjustment to the varsity level quickly have had good careers."
Little said for the Lady Falcons to have success this season, they will have to play great defense. She said they are not big with the tallest girls at about 5-10, so they are going to have to do a great job of boxing out and holding teams to one shot.
Little added the Lady Falcons need to handle the ball better in the open court. She says teams are going to press, and they can't have a lot of turnovers.
"Another thing that has hurt Connellsville over the past few years is scoring," said Little. "You are not going to win many games scoring only 40 points. If we can improve that by another 10 to 15 points, I can see us having a little more success."
Little thinks if she can get everyone pulling in the right direction the Lady Falcons will be very competitive.
"If we can get everybody working together I think we'll be right in the thick of the playoff hunt fighting for that second or third spot," said Little.
