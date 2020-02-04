CONNELLSVILLE -- The Connellsville girls swimming team combined a handful of first-place finishes with a number of seconds and thirds Tuesday night for a 99-83 non-section victory over visiting Laurel Highlands.
Rachel DiRoma helped to secure 13 of those points for the Lady Falcons. The junior was on the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays that finished second, had a fifth-place finish in the 200 IM and was second in the 100 backstroke.
"I did alright, not bad. I didn't break my times, but I was close," said the junior.
The Connellsville girls, including DiRoma, have not secured any spot in the WPIAL Championships at the end of the month, and only have Thursday's season finale at home against Armstrong for one last chance to do so.
"It's alright," DiRoma said of the lack of qualifying berths. "We have a lot of good juniors, so next year we might be good as seniors."
DiRoma did say she has improved as the season comes to a close.
"My times have gotten a good bit better. I'm four seconds faster in the backstroke," said DiRoma, adding, "Maybe next year I'll go for the WPIALs. We'll see."
The Lady Falcons' Gracey Fiesta had a solid meet after winning the 200 IM (2:21.13) and 500 freestyle (5:31.11), about three seconds off the WPIAL Class AAA qualifying times in both events. The senior was also on the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
Morgan Lukaesko won the diving competition with a qualifying point total of 215.40. Kyra Callahan, Elizabeth Jackson, MacKenzie Vokes and Madison McCombie won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:58.94.
Molly Maloy (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly), Callahan (50 freestyle), and McCombie (100 breaststroke) all had second-place finishes for the home squad.
Laurel Highlands' Maria Mrosko had another solid meet, winning the 100 butterfly (1:00.20) and finishing second in the 100 freestyle (57.95). Both times hit the WPIAL Class AA qualifying standard.
The junior has qualified in every event save the 50 freestyle, so she'll have her choice of two when the final list is sent in next weekend. Mrosko finished third in the 200 IM and fourth in the 100 butterfly last year in her first go at the Class AA finals after swimming in Class AAA as a freshman.
"I don't know what I'm going to do yet. It's a toss up between a couple things," said Mrosko, adding with a smile, "I'm not doing the 500 freestyle or 100 backstroke. Everything else besides that."
Whatever the events will be, Mrosko has laid out how she wants the district meet to play out.
"I want to get at least top three in whatever I swim," said Mrosko. "And, before the season is done I want the record in the 200 IM. I'm less than a second off."
To attain another LH record, Mrosko said, "I try really hard in the breaststroke. That and the backstroke are my worst."
Elizabeth Thomas, Ella Ciez, Mrosko and Jenna Roscoe won the 200 medley relay in a qualifying time of 1:57.49. The same quartet won the 400 freestyle relay in a qualifying time of 3:56.55.
Ciez (200 freestyle, 2:04.49, WPIAL; 100 freestyle, 56.69, WPIAL), Thomas (50 freestyle, 27.11), Skyler Wilson (100 backstroke, 1:11.78), and Roscoe (100 breaststroke, 1:16.89) also had first-place finishes for the Fillies.
Frazier's Alexandra Pohodich was fighting a cold as she attempted to better her time in the 100 backstroke and hit the WPIAL time in the 100 freestyle. The sophomore was unable to do either, but did receive a rousing rendition of "Happy Birthday" from the Falcons as she celebrated her 16th birthday.
Pohodich qualified for the 100 backstroke in Connellsville's opening meet against Mount Pleasant. She was unable to lower that mark, but did have the fastest time in the 100 backstroke of 1:08.67. Pohodich finished the 100 freestyle in 1:01.39.
"I can only hope to make it in the 100 freestyle," said Pohodich, who finished 2½ seconds over the standard. "I would love, love, love to go 25.5 or lower than that in the 50 freestyle. That would be ideal. I'd think I'd cry if I got in a 24 (seconds)."
Pohodich is breaking new ground for Frazier by qualifying for the WPIAL meet.
"It's a little scary, but it's kinda cool to be able to represent my school like that," said Pohodich.
