Matthew Firestone’s one-out single in the bottom of the seventh inning Sunday afternoon lifted Connellsville to a 3-2 victory over host Uniontown in the loser’s bracket of the American Legion Baseball Region 6 Tournament at Hutchinson Field.
Connellsville Legion ekes out 3-2 win over Uniontown
- By Jim Downey jdowney@heraldstandard.com
-
-
- 0
Recent Headlines
- Stayin' alive: Connellsville advances with 3-1 win over Belle Vernon
- Back in the ring: Teasdale wins grappling bout in Monroeville
- Connellsville Legion ekes out 3-2 win over Uniontown
- Charleroi Legion holds on for 5-3 win over Belle Vernon
- Conforto, Bailey hit 10th-inning doubles and Giants beat Pirates 8-4 to win 5th straight
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.