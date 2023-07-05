Connellsville celebrated the Fourth of July with a pair of Fayette County American Legion Baseball League victories against Belle Vernon at DiVirgilio Complex.
Connellsville won the first game, 8-3. The game was delayed by lightning and rain in the fourth inning on June 26 at Connellsville and was resumed on Monday, but less than an inning was completed because of rain.
The teams returned to DiVirgilio Complex Tuesday morning to complete the suspended game and play the scheduled contest.
Belle Vernon scored a run in the top of the fourth inning, but Connellsville (10-3) responded in the bottom of the inning with Anthony Piasecki's two-run double, a run scoring on an error and Grayden Gillott's bases-loaded walk.
Belle Vernon came back with a run in the top of the fifth inning. Connellsville put up four more runs in the bottom of the inning.
Belle Vernon closed the scoring with a run in the top of the seventh inning.
Aiden Newmeyer pitched the final four innings for the victory, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Logan Lowery started the game on June 26 and didn't allow a run on three hits in three innings with one walk and three strikeouts.
Piasecki drove in three runs on two hits for Connellsville. Jake Lee doubled, singled and scored two runs. Chase Sankovich also finished with two hits.
AJ Wardropper took the loss for Belle Vernon. Zach Jackson paced Belle Vernon with two hits. Kole Doppelheuer drove in a run.
Connellsville completed the sweep with a 7-3 victory in the second game.
The visitors bolted out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning with an RBI fielder's choice by Piasecki, Sankovich's sacrifice fly and an error.
Connellsville's lead doubled with three runs in the top of the third inning on run-scoring singles by Lee and Sankovich, and Jake Puskar's sacrifice fly.
Connellsville made it 7-0 in the fourth inning. Belle Vernon scored twice in the bottom of the fifth inning and once in the sixth inning.
Lowery earned the win in the second game after pitching 5.2 innings. The left-hander allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits with a walk and three strikeouts. Gillott finished out the game, allowing just one hit with a walk.
Matthew Firestone and Puskar both had two hits in the win. Sankovich drove in a pair of runs.
Jaxson Bozek was the losing pitcher. He allowed seven runs (two earned) on seven hits with a walk in four innings.
Dante DeFelices led Belle Vernon Legion with two hits and an RBI. Doppelheuer also drove in a run.
Connellsville closed the regular season Thursday night with a doubleheader at Uniontown.
