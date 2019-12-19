The Connellsville and Laurel Highlands girls basketball teams will play an alumni benefit game this Saturday at 3 p.m. at Harold “Horse” Taylor Memorial Gymnasium.
All proceeds for the event will support Amy Tungate and her family. Tungate, a former Fillies player and coach, has stage four pancreatic cancer.
Admission is $5 and half-court shot contests, a 50/50 and a Chinese auction will take place. White or purple T-shirts will be on sale for 15 dollars.
Connellsville head coach Shawna Little and Laurel Highlands head coach Rebecca Capozza worked together with the boosters for both teams to organize the event.
“Amy was one of the assistant coaches my senior year of college at UPG,” Capozza said. “When I graduated, Amy become the head girls coach at Laurel Highlands she brought me on to coach with her for three years. I learned so much from her and she helped me be able to start my coaching career.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.