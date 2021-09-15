Uniontown and Belle Vernon golf teams were undefeated in Section 2-AAA play when they met last Thursday at Uniontown Country Club.
The Leopards emerged from the match with a playoff victory against the Red Raiders and apparent control of the section.
Now, less than a week later, the Section 2-AAA playoff race tightened with Connellsville’s 212-216 win over Belle Vernon at Pleasant Valley Golf Club and the Laurel Highlands’ 213-224 victory over rival Uniontown at Uniontown Country Club.
Connellsville improves to 3-3 in the section and 5-3 overall, while Laurel Highlands goes to 5-2 in the section and 6-2 overall. Belle Vernon suffered its first section loss, slipping to 6-1 in the section and 6-2 overall. Uniontown is 5-2 in the section and 7-4 overall.
The six-team section plays 10 matches.
“We got some life. We’re in the playoff hunt,” said Connellsville coach Brent Rockwell.
Ethan Rice has anchored the Falcons this fall and the No. 1 golfer did so once again, shooting an even-par 35 on his home course. Cooper Gray, playing at No. 6, had his best round to date with 41.
“Ethan played even par and Cooper shot 41. He usually shoots 47 or 48,” said Rockwell.
Aidan Kosisko and Nick Snyder both shot 45 for the Falcons. Rylan Keslar and Ethan Porreco both finished with 46.
The Leopards lineup was altered with the absence of No. 1 golfer Tyler Mocello. Mocello suffered an injury in a soccer match last Thursday after the Uniontown match.
Patrick Bush moved into the No. 1 spot and finished with 9-over 44. Adreana Scaramucci shot 45 in the first group.
The second foursome kept the match close. Seth Tomalski was the low man with 39 and playing partner Rogan Maloney, who was key in the playoff win against Uniontown, shot 43.
Mark Toth closed out the scoring for the Leopards with 45. Aidan Ochs’ 46 was not used.
Hunter Bosley led the way for the Mustangs with a medalist round of 3-over 39. Megan Joyce finished with 42 and Nate Schwertfeger shot 43. Darren Dunn carded 44 and Jaden Ringer closed out the scoring with 45. Colin Crawford’s 48 was not used.
Adena Rugola was the low golfer for the Red Raiders with 4-over 40. Logan Voytish wasn’t far off with a 41. Wade Brugger finished with 45 and Gage Brugger shot 47. Brock Sennett rounded out the scoring with 51. Colton Mathias’ 56 did not count.
Greensburg C.C. 206, Mount Pleasant 219 — The Centurions defeated the visiting Vikings at Mt. Odin Golf Course for a Section 2-AA victory.
Wade Boyle was the medalist for Greensburg C.C. with 1-over 38.
Ryan Karfelt, Brenton George and Cole Surman all shot 42 for Mount Pleasant (3-3, 4-3). Colin Hayes (46) and Aydan Gross (47) closed out the scoring. Lucas Shaulis 48 did not count.
Waynesburg Central 214, Frazier 231 — The Raiders returned home from Linden Hall Golf Course with a Section 8-AA win over the Commodores.
Waynesburg’s Evan Davis and Braden Benke shared medalist honors with Frazier’s Nixon Erdely with 4-over 41.
Hudson Pincavitch (44), Matt Ankrom (42), and Mason Switalski (46) closed out the scoring for the Raiders (4-1, 5-1). Dawson Fowler’s 50 did not count.
Noah Usher (44), Jay Thompson (48), Dylan Roebuck (48), and Adam Phillips (50) also scored for the Commodores (3-1, 4-2).
Beth-Center 217, Bentworth 247 — Chase Malanosky and Blake Shashura both shot 5-over 40 to lead the Bulldogs to a non-section victory over the Bearcats at Chippewa Golf Course.
JJ Paternoster and Gianna Peterson both shot 45 for Beth-Center (3-5). Alton Carrigan added a 47.
Nathan Coski (45), Landon Urcho (56), Aaron Woodhouse (48), Ross Skerbetz (44), and Cody Baldauf (54) scored for Bentworth (1-6, 1-9).
Carmichaels 198, Albert Gallatin 254 — The Mikes were tough at home on Carmichaels Golf Club for a non-section victory over the Colonials.
Albert Gallatin’s Matt Karpeal was medalist with 1-under 36. Greyson Jarret (53), Nate Jenkins (57), Alex Simons (53), and Jackson Myers (55) closed the scoring for the Colonials (0-7). Hayden Metts’ 57 was not used.
Dustin Hastings was the low man for Carmichaels (6-0) with even-par 37. Rolin Burghy and Mason Lapana both shot 39. Liam Lohr (40) and Nick Ricco (43) rounded out the scoring. Garrett Bogucki’s 56 did not count.
Brownsville 237, Jefferson-Morgan 238 — The Falcons put one up in the win column with a non-section victory over the visiting Rockets at Carmichaels Golf Club.
Dan Sethman was the medalist for Brownsville (1-2) with 1-over 38. Matt Sethman (40), Dylan Cavanaugh (49), Ethan Olesko (50), and Jimmy Sawyers (60) closed out the scoring.
Savanah Clark was the low golfer for Jefferson-Morgan (2-8) with 5-over 42. Savanah Clark (42), Brock Bayles (44), Maci Marion (49), Grant Hathaway (51), and Troy Wright (52) also counted in the final score. Clay Wilson’s 52 was not used.
Boys cross country
Elizabeth Forward 20, Thomas Jefferson 36; Ringgold 15, Thomas Jefferson 50; Elizabeth Forward 27, Laurel Highlands 28; Ringgold 15, Elizabeth Forward 48; Laurel Highlands 21, Thomas Jefferson 34 — The Rams’ Ryan Pajak breezed across the finish line on Thomas Jefferson’s new course to win the Section 2-AAA opener in 17:52.
Nick Whaley (2, 19:03), Ethan Hutchinson (3, 19:04), Aidan Fausnaught (5, 19:31), David Molisee (6, 20:00), Thomas Borne (7, 20:06), and Alex Niziol (10, 20:45) all had top-10 finishes for Ringgold.
Laurel Highlands’ Matt Schwertfeger was fourth in 19:18. Marco Peccon (14, 21:22), Dan Gibbs (15, 21:43), Drake Shaffer (16, 21:58), Preston Lauffer (21, 23:35), and Noah Allman (31, 34:26) also had scoring runs for the Mustangs.
Elizabeth Forward’s Patrick Burgos was eighth in 20:09 and teammate Thomas Fine was ninth with a time of 20:35. Garrett Vietmeier (18, 22:13), Tyler White (23, 24:22), Ethan Boyle (24, 24:56), and 31, Noah Allman (31, 34:26) also ran for the Warriors.
Connellsville 21, McKeesport 40; Connellsville 15, West Mifflin 50; Uniontown 23, McKeesport 48; Uniontown 15, West Mifflin 50 — The Falcons’ Zach Bigam led field to the finish line in the Section 2-AAA opener at West Mifflin.
Bigam crossed the finish line in 17:31.
Uniontown took the next four spots with Grant Barcheck (18:27), Leyton Maust (18:38), James Stanton (18:44), and Mason Stewart (18:50) finishing in order.
Connellsville’s Austin Molinaro was seventh in 19:03.
Christian Georgiani (8, 19:06), Brandon Hebda (9, 19:18), and Dalton Grimes (10, 19:34) had top-10 finishes for the Red Raiders.
Kaleb Clark had the best finish for Albert Gallatin in 15th place with a time of 20:38.
Belle Vernon 16, Chartiers-Houston 45; Belle Vernon 15, Fort Cherry 50 — The Leopards opened the Section 3-AA schedule with a pair of home wins.
Luke Henderson finished first as Belle Vernon improves to 2-0 in the section and 3-0 overall.
Waynesburg Central 24, Washington 31; Waynesburg Central 22, West Greene 33; Burgettstown 24, Waynesburg Central 31; Waynesburg Central 15, McGuffey 50; West Greene 25, Washington 30; Burgettstown 25, Washington 36; Washington 15, McGuffey 50; West Greene 15, McGuffey 50; Burgettstown 19, West Greene 39 — The Raiders won three of four and the Pioneers split the opening Section 3-AA meet at Washington Park.
Waynesburg’s Travis Tedrow was second with a time of 19:18. Teammate Kyle Pester had a top-10 finish by placing ninth in 22:09.
West Greene’s Kaden Shields placed sixth in 21:09.
Girls cross country
Elizabeth Forward 20, Thomas Jefferson 36; Ringgold 15, Thomas Jefferson 50; Elizabeth Forward 27, Laurel Highlands 28; Ringgold 15, Elizabeth Forward 48; Laurel Highlands 21, Thomas Jefferson 34 — Charlee Leach and Ryan Wilson went 1-2 for the Lady Rams in the Section 2-AAA opener at Thomas Jefferson.
Leach won the race in 22:18 and Wilson crossed the finish line in 22:13. Angelique Mariana (4, 23:21) and Matigan Evans (8, 24:31) also had top-10 finishes. Annie Daerr was 11th overall in 26:34.
The Lady Warriors’ Marissa Manko was third in 23:11. Laci Schwirian (5, 23:39) had a top-10 finish.
The Fillies’ Elena Cavanagh was seventh with a time of 24:16 and Adrienne Mattey placed 10th in 25:36. Sterlene Scott (13, 27:03), Sarah VanVerth (18, 29:04), and Haley Filchick (24, 32:25) also had scoring runs.
Connellsville 15, McKeesport 50; Connellsville 15, West Mifflin 50; Uniontown 15, West Mifflin 50; Uniontown 15, McKeesport 50 — Hope Trimmer led seven Lady Raiders to top-10 finishes in the Section 2-AAA opener at West Mifflin.
Trimmer finished first in 20:16 with McKeesports’ Anna Kunes second in 21:17.
Lydia Stanton (3, 22:44), Emily Angelo (4, 22:55), Zaya McCune (5, 25:04), Addy Martin (7, 25:22), Isabella Jones (8, 25:52), and Olivia Murtha (9, 26:23) finished in the top 10 for the Lady Raiders.
Zoey Thomas finished fifth for the Lady Falcons in a time of 25:21. Hailey Murray was 10th in 26:30, just a step ahead of teammate Maggie McPoyle.
Belle Vernon 15, Chartiers-Houston 50; Belle Vernon 15, Fort Cherry 50 — Viva Kreis led the pack to the finish line as the Lady Leopards opened the Section 3-AA schedule with a triangular sweep at home.
Waynesburg Central 15, Washington 50; West Greene 22, Waynesburg Central 34; Waynesburg Central 26, Burgettstown 30; Waynesburg Central 15, McGuffey 50; Burgettstown 15, McGuffey 50; West Greene 15, McGuffey 50; West Greene 22, Burgettstown 35; West Greene 15, Washington 50; Burgettstown 15, Washington 50 — Katie Lampe finished third in 27:11 and teammate Lexi Six crossed the finish line three seconds later to help the Lady Pioneers win three of four meets in the Section 3-AA opening meet at Washington Park.
The Lady Pioneers’ Kailey Meek was fifth in 27:31.
Addison Blair was Waynesburg’s top finisher in 28:09.
