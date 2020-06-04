Connellsville Area High School athletic department recognized its Tri-Athlete award winners for the 2019-20 school year.
Seniors Garrity Bungard (soccer, basketball, softball) and Morgan Lukaesko (cross country, diving, track) received the Tri-Athlete Award for the fourth year. Fellow senior Callie Cunningham was recognized with a four-time award as a four-sport athlete after competing in soccer, cross country, basketball and track & field in her final year.
Senior Dominic Prestino (soccer, cross country, track) and junior Gage Gillott (football, basketball, baseball) received the Tri-Athlete Award for the third year.
Juniors Shelby Basinger (soccer, cross country, track) and Cayde Koballa (soccer, cross country, track), and sophomores Zakary David (football, basketball, baseball), Seth Durst (soccer, cross country, track), and Madison Kinneer (soccer, basketball, softball) were recipients of the award for the second year.
The first-time recipients included: seniors Ahmad Hooper (football, basketball, track), Seth Kuhns (football, wrestling, tennis) and Brandon Routzahn (cross country, soccer, track), sophomore Zach Bigam (cross country, wrestling, track), and freshmen Seth Basinger (cross country, soccer, track), Kyra Callahan (cheerleading, swimming, track), Ryan Keslar (golf, junior high wrestling, track), Brooke Lindstrom (cross country, soccer, track), Gavin McPoyle (cross country, swimming, tennis), Audrey Morrison (cross country, swimming, track), Audrey Morrison (cross country, swimming, track), Hailey Murray (cross country, basketball, track), Ethan Rice (golf, soccer, tennis), Mackenzie Vokes (cheerleading, swimming, track), Arley Wilson (soccer, basketball, softball), and Ben Zavatchan (cross country, soccer, freshman basketball, track).
