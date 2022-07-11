HOPWOOD — Connellsville manager Shawn Musgrove received the game from his squad he knew they were capable of playing Sunday afternoon with a 9-6 victory over Belle Vernon in the FCALBL loser’s bracket game at Hutchinson Field.
Musgrove got a strong starting performance from Logan Lowery, a stellar relief appearance from Jake Puskar and made the most of opportunities on offense to stay alive in the league tournament.
Connellsville (6-10) plays Charleroi Monday night for the opportunity play Uniontown in the title game. The winner of the game is also assured a berth into the regional tournament.
“I’m looking forward to it. You win you keep playing,” said Musgrove. “These guys compete. They’re getting some confidence.
“The tide’s starting to change. It’s a different attitude. (After the game was tied), we have to lock this down. They were ready for it.”
Connellsville came out of the gate strong with three runs in the top of the first inning.
Jerry Gales was safe on a error to start the inning and Kace Shearer was plunked on the head to give Connellsville two runners with no outs.
Jake Puskar doubled home Gales and Chase Burd scored a pair with a single.
“Jake is really starting to pound the ball in the No. 4 spot,” praised Musgrove.
Belle Vernon was unable to turn a double play twice in the second inning and Connellsville made the most of the opportunity with Gales’ run-scoring double.
Belle Vernon stormed back to tie the game with two runs in the top of the third and fourth innings.
Aiden Ochs singled with two outs in the third inning. Donovan von Fradenburgh singled and Andrew Sokol walked to load the bases.
Ryan Hamer’s ground ball to deep shortstop was knocked down by Puskar, but Ochs and von Fradenburgh raced home to cut the lead to 4-2.
Belle Vernon used a safety bunt by Dante Defilices and a delayed double steal to tie the game in the fourth inning.
Connellsville regained the lead with four runs in the top of the sixth inning on four hits and a pair of errors.
Aiden Newmyer was on second with two outs after a fielder’s choice and a throwing error. Evan Means broke the tie with a single.
Gales walked and Shearer singled Means home and Gales to third. Shearer took second on the throw.
The two runners scored when Caleb Burd’s ground ball was mishandled.
“That’s the season in a nutshell. We won our first four games and lost (six of the last seven),” said Belle Vernon manager Thomas Jackson. “We scored four runs (to tie the game), then we have a bobble, bobble.
“We should’ve won the game. We give them two courtesy runs and score four to tie the game up. Then we bobble. We had too many errors.”
“The bottom half of our order really helped us out,” said Musgrove, adding, “I can’t say enough about Jerry (Gales).”
Gales was on base twice and scored twice, and had the key hit in Friday’s win against Smithfield-Fairchance. Thomas, Newmyer and Means scored four runs.
Belle Vernon fought back with two runs in the bottom of the inning on Brady Hoffman’s RBI single and a wild pitch.
Connellsville added an insurance run in the top of the seventh inning with the help of a couple Belle Vernon errors.
Logan Thomas was safe on an infield error with one out. He moved to second on a wild pitch and third on a passed ball.
Matt Miller worked a walk. Miller broke for second, but the throw was wide to allow Thomas to score.
Puskar made sure there would be no late comeback by retiring the side with a strikeout and two ground ball outs, the finally with Shearer making the play at shortstop after starting the game in center field.
“Kace, he’s a good player. I have confidence in him wherever he plays, and he’s only a sophomore,” said Musgrove.
Logan Lowery started and worked into the sixth inning. He allowed six runs on six hits with four walks and seven strikeouts.
“Logan Lowery pitched a great game,” said Musgrove.
