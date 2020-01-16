Penn-Trafford returned home from Connellsville Thursday night with a sweep of its Section 1-AAA swim meet.
The Warriors defeated the Connellsville boys, 102-61, while the Penn-Trafford girls downed the Lady Falcons, 96-85.
The Connellsville girls had a strong start when Gracey Fiesta, Madison McCombie, Chloe Dillon and Rachel DiRoma won the 200 medley relay in 2:11.16.8. Elizabeth Jackson, DiRoma, Kyra Callahan and Fiesta closed the meet by winning the 400 freestyle relay in 4:23.87.
Fiesta (100 backstroke, 1:08.70) and McCombie (100 breaststroke, 1:20.75) won individual events. The Lady Falcons' Morgan Lukaesko didn't win the diving competition, but scored a WPIAL qualifying 195.95 points.
The boys' diving competition was fierce with four divers hitting the WPIAL standard. The Falcons' Ian Palaisa finished third with 215.15 points and teammate Colby Mastowski was fourth with 202.65.
The Falcons' Michael Gebe won the 50 freestyle in 24.05 seconds. Adam Barczyk finished first in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:02.17 and James Staggers won the 100 breaststroke in 1:24.77.
Barczyk, Jamison McPoyle, Gebe and Staggers won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:59.43.
