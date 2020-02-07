The Connellsville swimming team splits its season finale Thursday night against visiting Armstrong.
The River Hawks won the Section 1-AAA meet by a slim 89-97 margin, while the Lady Falcons closed the season with a 99-72 win.
The Falcons' Ian Palaisa won the diving competition with 237.30 points. Devin Thomas and Colby Mastowski gave the Falcons the top three finishers.
Connellsville's Morgan Lukaesko finished first in diving with 261.50 points.
Gracey Fiesta won the 500 freestyle (5:35.55) and 200 IM (2:24.16). Elizabeth Jackson finished first in the 200 freestyle in 2:17.75. Molly Maloy won the 100 butterfly in 1:13.64.
