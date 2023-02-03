The Connellsville boys and girls swimming teams had a success road trip Thursday night, returning home from Trinity with a sweep of the non-section meet.
Connellsville swimmers sweep meet from Trinity
- By the Herald-Standard
-
- Updated
- 0
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Friday, February 3, 2023 2:30 PM
Friday, February 3, 2023 2:30 PM
The Connellsville boys and girls swimming teams had a success road trip Thursday night, returning home from Trinity with a sweep of the non-section meet.
The Falcons breezed to an 89-28 victory, and the Connellsville girls used solid second-place performances for an 87-81 win.
The Lady Falcons' 200 medley relay (Kassidy Callahan, Ella Detwiler, Abigail Harvey, Breanna Bielstein) finished first in 2:10.7, as did the 200 freestyle relay (Bielstein, Detwiler, Harvey, Kyra Callahan) with a time of 1:55.99.
Harvey had an individual first-place finish in the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:01.45.
Connellsville's Kyra Callahan (200 freestyle, 2:26.20), Kassidy Callahan (200 IM, 2:38.27; 100 backstroke, 1:14.24), Harvey (50 freestyle, 27.81), Bella Petrone (100 butterfly, 1:19.04), Madelyn Johnson (500 freestyle, 6:34.38), and Detwiler (100 breaststroke, 1:24.55) all had second-place finishes.
The Falcons' Aaron Michaels, Evan Mangus, Jonathan Sapola and Corbin Hoffer won the 200 medley in 2:09.19. Kasey Stanton, Sapola, Mangus and Gavin McPoyle won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:51.19.
Stanton (200 freestyle, 2:06.11; 100 freestyle, 53.22), Sapola (100 butterfly, 1:08.64), and McPoyle (500 freestyle, 5:56.20) all had first-place finishes.
Elizabeth Forward also swept a meet, with the boys and girls securing Section 5-AA victories against visiting Belle Vernon.
The Lady Warriors defeated Belle Vernon, 96-61, and the Elizabeth Forward boys cruised to a 102-75 victory.
The Elizabeth Forward girls won the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
Maddy McClain (200 freestyle, 2:03.59; 500 freestyle, 5:33.64), Riley McLaughlin (200 IM, 2:20.52), Rylee Emsurak (diving, 151.50), and Emma Durant (100 backstroke, 1:04.99) also finished first for the Lady Warriors.
Marlee Davis (50 freestyle, 26.24), Melina Stratigos (100 butterfly, 1:07.47), Martyna Maley (100 freestyle, 59.70), Ava Bosetti (100 breaststroke, 1:14.47), and the 400 freestyle relay (4:52.15) had first-place finishes for Belle Vernon.
California's Anastasia Georgagis finished the 100 butterfly in 59.96 seconds and 100 breaststroke in 1:07.80.
The Warriors swept all three relays. Kaden Faychak (50 freestyle, 22.37; 100 breaststroke, 1:02.46), Garrett Vietmeier (diving, 147.20), Brodie Weagley (100 butterfly, 59.03) and Ethan Glessner (100 freestyle, 54.83) all placed first for Elizabeth Forward.
Tim Reda (200 freestyle, 1:56.55; 500 freestyle, 5:17.70) and Nick Reda (200 IM, 2:02.83; 100 backstroke, 54.73) had first-place finishes for Belle Vernon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.