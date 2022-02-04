The Section 1-AAA meet at Connellsville was pushed up three hours Thursday afternoon, but the time change didn't effect visiting Hempfield with a sweep of the boys and girls races.
The Spartans defeated the Connellsville boys, 94-70, while the Hempfield girls returned home with a 93-77 victory against the Lady Falcons.
Connellsville's MacKenzie Vokes, Ella Detweiler, Meridith Kinneer and Kyra Callahan won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:59.14. Aeriale Knopsnider, Maddox Maruca, Ryann Lilley and Abigail Harvey touched the wall in 4:43.13 to win the 400 freestyle relay.
Maruca (100 backstroke, 1:28.92) and Vokes (100 breaststroke, 1:27.27) had individual first-place finishes. Callahan and Ella Detwiler finished 2-3 in the 50 freestyle.
Frazier's Alexandra Pohodich fell short in her bid to swim a WPIAL Class AA qualifying time. The senior finished the 50 freestyle in 27.38 seconds, about one second off the provisional time and two seconds shy of the automatic time, and touched the wall in the 100 freestyle in 1:02.54, six seconds short of the automatic qualifying time.
The Falcons' Samuel Tzan, Braden Cross, Jonathan Sapola and Kasey Stanton won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:53.80. Jonathan Sapola, Preston Dugan, Sullivan McPoyle and Gavin McPoyle won the 400 freestyle with a time of 4:50.
Gavin McPoyle (100 backstroke, 1:17.72) and Cross (100 breaststroke, 1:32.50) also had first-place finishes.
Stanton had second-place finishes in the 50 and 100 freestyles.
Southmoreland's Henry Miller had two automatic qualifying time performances. Miller finished the 200 IM in 2:04.81 and touched the wall in the 100 backstroke in 57 seconds.
Wrestling
Albert Gallatin 64, Yough 6 -- The Colonials rolled to a non-section win Wednesday night over the visiting Cougars.
Albert Gallatin's Shawn Loring (285), Bailey Holbert (138), James Standish (172), and Richard Cartwright (215) all won by fall. Phil Dennis won a 10-0 major decision at 145.
Logan Nalepka (113), Alex Simon (120), Cameron Guthrie (126), Steven Shearin (132), Landen Conroy (152), and Jason Myers (160) were awarded forfeits.
Gavin Roebuck had Yough's lone victory with a pin in 5:28 at 189 pounds.
